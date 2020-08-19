The Maricopa County Public Health Department last week released a new dashboard to give parents and others an idea of the level of COVID-19 spread by school district.
Judging by its debut map, the data indicates neither of Ahwatukee’s two public school districts are ready to reopen classrooms to any student who wants to attend.
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene on Monday began allowing a limited number of students back on campus for specialized support services and online instruction as required by the governor’s July 23 order.
The governor directed that districts, starting Aug. 17, must provide space and specialized services for students with no place to go, although they are allowed to limit the number who can be campus because of staffing limitations or social distancing necessity.
Kyrene, which began its new Digital Academy July 30, also began distance learning for all other students two days ago and Akimel A-al Middle School parents quickly started complaining of technical issues that blocked lessons. The district posted a message saying its tech crew was trying to fix the problems.
Officials in both districts have said that they will follow the state benchmarks for deciding when to reopen classrooms to all students. The map the county released gives a quick visual look at where districts are in terms of those benchmarks.
While districts are not required to follow those benchmarks in deciding when to reopen classrooms, both Kyrene and Tempe Union will.
Tempe Union officials have set Oct. 13 as a possible date for resuming in-person learning for any student who wants it, but have left the door open for an earlier resumption if the state benchmarks suggest it’s safe.
At last week’s Kyrene Governing Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely reiterated when students will be welcomed back to campuses: “Once all three benchmarks are safely in the green category, all students except those in the Kyrene Digital Academy will return to brick-and-mortar classrooms.”
Vesely’s reference to the “green category” referenced the color-coded guide that state and county health officials have devised to quickly illustrate when they believe it is safe for students to return to classrooms.
That three-color guide – in red, yellow and green – comprises three sets of data on virus spread.
It is based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people; the percentage of positive new tests; and the percentage of hospital visits showing COVID-19 symptoms.
The color green indicates an optimal opportunity for reopening schools based on the following benchmarks: fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 individuals or a two-week decline in cases; less than 5 percent of new tests are positive for COVID-19; and less than 5 percent of all hospital visits show COVID-like symptoms.
However, the county also says any in-person learning should not begin until there are two consecutive weeks with new case rates below 100 per 100,000 people, two consecutive weeks with less than 7 percent positive test results and two consecutive weeks with percent of hospital visits showing symptoms of COVID-like illness below 10 percent.
Yellow indicates a moderate virus spread based on benchmarks showing 10-100 cases per 100,000 people, 5-10 percent of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 and 5-10 percent of all hospital visits showing symptoms of the virus.
Red indicates 100 or more cases per 100,000 people, more than 10 percent new tests coming back positive for COVID-19 and more than 10 percent of hospital visits showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The county Public Health Department now breaks down that data by ZIP code as well as school district boundaries at maricopa.gov/5594/School-Metrics.
That map, which will be updated every Thursday, shows a considerable portion of both Kyrene and Tempe Union are in the red.
Ahwatukee ZIP codes 85045 and 85044 are yellow, as is Tempe ZIP code 85284.
County health officials last week said they are urging districts to pay particular attention to positive test results because “a higher percentage positivity can indicate that there is more disease spreading within the community, or it can mean that there is not enough available testing in the area.”
They said a hybrid learning scenario could happen, with students allowed on campus possibly several days a week, if all three benchmarks are in the yellow category.
“To move from a virtual to hybrid model,” the Health Department states, “the recommendation is to wait until there is less than 7 percent positivity for two consecutive weeks. This provides evidence that there is a sustained decrease in community spread and sufficient testing is available.”
The county also offered some hopeful news as this week began, stating on its website: “There are now 129,209 positive COVID-19 cases and 2,547 deaths in Maricopa County.
“The number of people in Maricopa County diagnosed per day with COVID-19 is stabilizing, indicating community efforts to wear face coverings and other mitigation measures may be having a positive effect on reducing community spread.”
But it also said that as of Aug. 12, the county generally remains in the red zone.
Students who have been able to return to campuses are not being taught by teachers but rather are supervised by paraprofessionals or others who assist them with the same online learning their classmates are receiving at home.
In addition, a number of those students are in programs, such as special education, that require in-person services such as physical therapy.
Tempe Union is using 10 factors to determine what students can be back on campus.
Those priorities, in order, include special education students, homeless kids, students with no WiFi or other technology at home, those eligible for free or reduced price lunches, those who trigger a high concern for their social-emotional well-being, English Learners, foster kids, and those whose parents want their kids back in the classroom for other reasons.
“We understand there will be evolving student needs, and our administrators and school site teams are listening to parents and families in order to continually meet the needs of our students and families,” Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil told parents.
The district also is requiring parents to sign a “COVID-19 acknowledgement form and disclosure form” – a lengthy checklist that includes promises to check their child’s temperature every morning, make sure he or she goes to school with a facemask and that they understand their child may be required to wash his or her hands at various times in school.
Kyrene administrators gave a lengthy explanation for Governing Board members last week about the targeted support services the district will be providing to those students who will be allowed back on campus as well as what distance learning will be providing to most students who are at home.
Carrie Furedy, Kyrene’s executive director of school effectiveness, told the board, “While not everything is possible in a distance learning environment, we believe the schedule is structured in such a way that all students will receive the high-quality instruction that the Kyrene School District is proud to provide.”
Dr. Sandra Lane, the district’s director of exceptional student services, and Assistant Laura Toenjes said disabled students who require physical therapy or other special services would receive them either on campus or off-site.
And families and employees also can turn to the Kyrene Family Resource Center for “immediate needs, including food, gently used clothing, hygiene supplies, school supplies and connections to outside agencies and resources,” Toenjes said.
