Phoenix crime reduction plan targets 4 areas

The Phoenix Police Department last week rolled out a new “Crime Reduction Plan” aimed at driving down violent crimes by 5% and property offenses by 8%.
The plan takes “a community and victim-centered approach” that targets “the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors (of firearms) and violent offenders with outstanding warrants,” a department release stated, noting it includes metrics for assessing progress.
The plan comes at a time when a Phoenix law firm’s study of department data shows that reported crimes in the city in 2022 totaled the lowest in six years.
AZ Defenders reported that its analysis shows the crimes reported to Phoenix Police in 2022 totaled 62,064. The record year for crime in that six-year period was 2019, when 68,788 criminal acts were reported, according to AZ Defenders.
The Phoenix Police Crime Reduction Plan reports a slightly lower total number of total crimes last year.
It also states that between 2017-22, violent crimes rose 8% and property crimes fell by 21%.
The plan also shows the biggest changes in the five-year period for violent crimes occurred in homicides, up 39%, and aggravated assaults, which rose 13%.
Driving the decline in property crimes in 2017-22, the department said, are a 51% plummet in burglaries and a 16% drop in other theft cases.
The Phoenix plan also comes at a time when the city – like many major metropolitan cities across the country – is trying to fill vacancies created by a large exodus of retiring officers and others who quit the profession or found a job with a municipality that pays better salaries and benefits.
That struggle to shore up the department’s ranks came to the fore at a City Council meeting May 31, when the administration recommended approval of a five-year $1.7 million contract with ON Advertising Inc. and Lincoln Strategy Group to find police recruits.
“The Phoenix Police Department faces significant challenges to fill hundreds of vacant positions and maintain necessary staffing levels,” Assistant City Manager Lori Bays told council in a memo.
“These contracts will provide marketing services and advertising using digital and traditional media to promote the Phoenix Police Department as a premier employer for law enforcement careers, attract a diverse pool of qualified applicants, and generate a continuous pipeline of applicants for the next five years.”
During the council’s May 31 meeting, several members balked at the contract, forcing postponement of formal action until today, June 14. They questioned whether the city is spending enough on recruitment efforts and whether those efforts are targeting the right groups of people.
Assistant Police Chief Bryan Chapman told the council the two firms would augment recruitment efforts by the city. focusing on Arizona, Texas, California, Washington State, Nevada and New Mexico for new talent.
But Mayor Kate Gallego expressed reservations about that strategy, saying, “I would prefer we focus locally. I think we want people who know this community and are excited about it.”
Chapman said the city is doing that with “a pipeline” created by the department’s cadet program, which targets high school students in the Phoenix region.
“We’re looking at 14-19-year-olds who can onboard in a volunteer capacity and then transition to full-time employment” in a variety of city law enforcement areas ranging from patrol officers to clerks.
Though the city has stopped providing a monthly report on the total number of patrol officers on duty, Chapman said the department is “several hundred spots down.”
He said that of some 500 applicants from other police departments – many out of state – the city has been able to hire only “between 5-8%” because they don’t have the qualifications required in Arizona for police officers.
Councilman Tom Waring said that while the cost of the recruiting contract “is not that much money,” he agreed with the mayor on the need to target local residents for police jobs.
He suggested spending more money but targeting locals as well as spending money to retain existing officers.
Chapman said the city’s “retention numbers are much better year over year” but that the department is trying to change a personal and professional background check that he termed “audacious” and “very intrusive.”
Councilman Kevin Robinson, a 38-year vetera Phoenix police officer who rose to assistant chief before he retired, also thought the contract “may not be able to do as much as we want to” because the cost was low and said the two companies needed “to hit certain benchmarks” to make an impact.
The manpower shortage is not addressed in the new crime reduction plan that Interim Chief Michael G. Sullivan rolled out last week, promising a strategy that “leverages data, is intelligence-led and employs solution-oriented policing.”
The plan said its guiding principles are “vibrant partnerships with communities, other city departments and prosecuting agencies to reduce victimization, crime and disorder;” “strategies striving to identify the root cause of the victimization., crime and disorder via problem identification and collaborative resource allocation;” and technology and “robust data analysis.”
Explaining the four focus areas of the crackdown, the plan explains that “the most violent crime suspects are engaged in a high volume of violence” and calls for their “early identification, investigation, apprehension and prosecution.”
It also says, “A disproportionate amount of criminal behavior in our city is concentrated in specific geographical locations within each precinct,” although it provides no detail on where they are located.
The plan also states that criminals who are prohibited from carrying or using firearms “have bene linked to a higher number of violent crimes” and that those with outstanding warrants will be targeted with a “department-ide prioritized tiered approach.”
The plan says the department has devised strategies that can be customized within each precinct and bureau, “dependent on their unique issues and challenges.”
It promises that patrols will provide “a prompt response to citizen calls for service” as well as “high visibility patrol and investigative follow-up” with “high-quality initial investigations” and “data-driven processes to engage in apprehending violent and repeat offenders.”
It also promises “dedicated crime reduction teams within Patrol, Neighborhood Enforcement Units and Community Action officers” that will take a “prioritized tiered approach” to identifying and arresting criminals.
While the plan does not allude to last year’s use of detectives to shore up the flagging ranks of patrol officers, it says investigations will involve a seven-part attack.
Those seven parts include “active follow-up and efficient case management,” “centralizing intelligence and working with crime analysts to identify citywide patterns” and coordination with the precinct-level crime reduction teams and prosecutors.
It’s unclear if the plan will come up for a review by the city council, which is rapidly heading toward its summer recess.
During the monthly updates the department provides at a council subcommittee meeting on its recruitment efforts, there has been virtually no discussion of crime trends or arrest rates.
