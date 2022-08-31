Planning Commission to again consider Upper Canyon plan

Blandford Homes and subsidiary Reserve 100 LLC could find out tomorrow, Sept. 1, if their request to keep Chandler Boulevard at its existing width as part of the massive Upper Canyon development in Ahwatukee will advance to Phoenix City Council for final approval.
The city Planning Commission has scheduled the request on its lengthy agenda for its online-only meeting beginning at 6 p.m. People can request to speak or just listen by going to phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings/220901006.pdf and following the directions.
Blandford had hoped to get Planning Commission approval at its last monthly meeting Aug. 4, in order to have its plan get a final OK form City Council at its first post-vacation meeting today.
Blandford Homes subsidiary Reserve 100 LLC has the zoning in place to build 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments on the 373-acre former State Trust Land parcel along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
But it needs City Council approval of its proposal to leave S. Chandler Boulevard three lanes and downgrade the classification of 27th Avenue between the boulevard and South Mountain Freeway from “arterial” to “collector” street.
Reserve 100 had hoped to get Planning Commission approval during last week’s virtual hearing in time for City Council to act on it at its first post-recess meeting today. Blandford hopes to begin construction by the end of the year and start selling houses by 2024.
But that timetable was thrown off by at least 30 days after the Commission directed the developer to more clearly explain the impact of so many homes on traffic and road safety in light of its desire to avoid widening three-lane South Chandler Boulevard.
Some commission members also complained Blandford’s reasoning confused them while residents who opposed the plan said it the developer wants to avoid the cost of road widening and have more land for more houses.
Several residents expressed concerns about the ability of emergency vehicles to access not only Upper Canyon but the three communities west of there, including Foothills Reserve, Promontory and Calabria.
The traffic impact analysis by Kimley-Horn and Associates estimates that the incoming Upper Canyon will generate a maximum 13,704 daily trips after buildout and provides a vision for how those trips will impact traffic in the area.
Besides concluding that the Chandler Boulevard segments do not need widening because traffic from the development would go onto 17th Avenue to reach the freeway, the study also concluded that no signal will be needed at the planned Liberty Lane-South Chandler Boulevard intersection once Liberty Lane is extended across the development.
It also noted that traffic at 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane will experience rush hour delays and likely will eventually need a signal after build-out.
Several commission members, including Lisa Perez, said the request confused them.
Perez went so far as to say she was “a little disturbed by it” because the city had promised residents South Chandler Boulevard would be expanded once the land now owned by Blandford would be developed.
At least one resident said Blandford was trying to increase its profit margin by avoiding the multi-million-dollar expense of widening Chandler Boulevard and also having that much more land to build houses on, though it is unclear whether the latter would actually yield enough room for more homes.
