Be prepared for a drive to see Fourth fireworks

Six years have passed since Ahwatukee residents could take a short drive – or walk – to Pecos Park to watch a fireworks show on July 4 that was preceded by an afternoon of fun, music and games.
Financial stresses – including the abrupt withdrawal from the event of a key sponsor that has never been identified – prompted the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce to cancel the event.
Even if the sponsor had not pulled out at the last minute, the event would have likely been canceled because construction of the South Mountain Freeway had begun, eliminating the staging area for the fireworks.
For a few years after that 2016 cancellation, Ahwatukee residents could at least hop over to Tempe, Rawhide Western Town & Events Center or Chandler. Then the pandemic shut those down.
This year, Ahwatukee residents who crave a fireworks show to cap their Independence Day celebration will have to travel farther.
Chandler, Tempe and even the City of Phoenix have canceled their fireworks shows. And neither Rawhide nor, apparently, the Arizona Grand, have scheduled any.
The big reason is the same that frustrates shoppers in even routine trips to the store: supply chain disruptions.
The City of Phoenix issued a news release bemoaning the cancellation.
“Unfortunately, much like many other municipalities, Phoenix has been affected by the ongoing supply chain issues. The City’s contractor was unable to secure fireworks for the events,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Marty Whitfield.
“It’s a domino effect that started when COVID happened in 2020,” said Jason Colt, owner of Santan Fireworks, whose Avondale company is the largest fireworks retailer in Arizona.
According to Colt, here are the issues:
All the manufacturing is based in Shanghai, China and factories started to get behind because of the pandemic, being forced to close and having a shortage of workers.
All the shipping out of Shanghai is controlled by one man and importer and exporters must stay on his good side to get their goods onto a ship and on their way to the U.S.
The port in Long Beach had the same worker shortages other industries are facing, so it has led to a lot of goods sitting in the port for weeks before they ship out.
The backlog has made it hard for the U.S. train system to keep up and many containers filled with fireworks sit and wait for an available train spot.
At the same time there’s been all these issues in supply, consumer demand has seen an increase of more than 300%.
“People getting bored,” Colt said. “People not having anything to do and just deciding they want to blow fireworks off.”
The supply chain issues have also led to price hikes. Colt said that he used to pay $10,000 to get a container shipped to him from Shanghai and have it delivered to Goodyear. Now, he pays more than $31,000 and it’s only delivered to Long Beach. He has to pay another $6,000 to get it to Arizona.
He said his retail business will be fine this year, because he ordered his supply more than a year ago. He has more than 50 locations set up around the state.
All aerial fireworks are illegal for residents to set off in the state. The organizations that have a license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms can set them off as part of shows. Of course, that will probably not stop some people.
The only type of fireworks that are legal for residents to set off in Arizona are ground based.
Put all those factors together, and many cities are having to plan Fourth of July parties that don’t include fireworks.
Ahwatukee residents in search of a professionally run fireworks show have two immediate options Monday in the Eats Valley and, of course, the option of heading down to Chase Field and take in a ballgame before the traditional climax of Independence Day festivities.
The City of Mesa is sponsoring fireworks, a car show, stunt show and other festivities for free at its Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., from 6-10 p.m. July 4 with fireworks starting at 9:05 p.m. More details are at mesaz.gov.
For those who don’t mind a drive, Gilbert also is host to a free family-friendly event starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, with aerial entertainment, music by the Tom Petty Ultimate Experience and the Ultimate Bon Jovi and fireworks. While it’s free, a parking pass on park grounds costs $11; otherwise, prepare for a bit of hike since nearby street parking fills up fast. More details are at gilbertaz.gov.
Even farther east, Schnepf Fams, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek, is charging $30 a carload (wrists bands for unlimited amusement rides are extra) for an evening that begins at 4 p.m. and includes games, craft vendors, music and fireworks. More details are at schnepffarms.com
Fireworks shows also are available for those who want to head north to WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. Tickets start at $15 for a even that begins at 5 p.m. and includes the America’s Got Talent Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, performances by characters from the Disney film “Encanto,” family games and climaxing with one fop the state’s largest fireworks shows.
Also in Scottsdale, both the W Hotel and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess plan to light up the night skies.
Chase Field will host fireworks right after the Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants.
For those looking for a public celebration and don’t mind missing fireworks, Chandler’s free All-American Bash will run 7-9:30 p.m. in AJ Chandler Park downtown.
Two Independence Day celebrations – one with fireworks and one with an unusual substitute – will actually occur July 3.
Starting at 6 p.m. July 3, Tempe Beach Park will be the scene of a free event with kids activities, food and beverage for purchase and at 8:30 p.m. “Red White and Flume,” which the city describes as 12 floating flower-shaped flumes that will be shooting into the sky over the lake, choreographed to patriotic music.
And a more traditional pyrotechnics show will be part of the $15-per-person “Red, White and Choo Choo at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale.
Ahwatukee is not devoid of big Independence Day celebrations. Mountain Park Ranch will be hosting its annual Children’s Fourth of July Parade 8-10:30 a.m. Monday starting at Foothills Baptist Church, 15450 S. 21st St.
Kids with appropriately decorated wagons, bikes, tricycles and scooters will roll down East Thunderhill Place to Thunderhill Park, where a DJ, superslide, hotdogs and sno-cones will be served as prizes awarded for the best parade entries.
