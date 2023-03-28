Area pools float bonuses, incentives for lifeguards

It’s no secret that public swimming pools nationwide have been having a tough time finding lifeguards for the past couple of years.
Phoenix only opened 14 of its 29 pools in 2022 largely because due to the shortage, and it upped the bonus pay this year to $3,000 to attract pool staff.
The shortage is hitting private recreation centers as well, including the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis and Event Center, which is hosting a job fair open house from 5-6 p.m. today, March 29.
Anyone interested can tour the facility, fill out an application, talk to staff and learn more about the open positions, which include lifeguards, swim instructors and STEM and sports camp counselors.
The center has four lifeguards returning from last summer but still wants to hire six more. About half of the lifeguards also will work as swim instructors or camp counselors. The minimum age to apply is 15, the same as with the city.
“We like to have all the staff in place by end of April,” said Susan Rast, the center’s director. “Training and in-service takes time. We make sure they’re ready and feel comfortable lifeguarding and teaching.”
The center raised base pay this summer—it ranges from $15.25 to $16 an hour—but the city pays lifeguards $15.72 an hour and offers a steep bonus structure.
It adds $500 to the first paycheck and $2,500 more at the end of summer for those who meet certain requirements, including working at least 240 hours from April 22 through Sept. 4. That raises the hourly pay to $25.09.
Pecos Pool hired 30 lifeguards last summer; 29 of them received the $500 plus an additional $2,000 bonus, according to Adam Waltz, a public information officer for the city Parks and Recreation Department.
Citywide in 2022, 298 lifeguards and certified swim instructors were hired and 267 received an additional bonus.
Nationwide, many cities raised lifeguard pay and offered bonuses last year as well.
Media reports have speculated that the reasons for the shortage included the low unemployment rate, which offers young people a bevy of other opportunities, and the fact that swimming lessons and lifeguard classes were halted during the pandemic, so too few people were trained.
Although the city’s bonuses make it challenging to compete for employees, the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis and Event Center offers incentives.
For one, Rast said she and Alyssa Whiteley, the center’s assistant director, are American Red Cross lifeguard instructors and will provide free in-house training, which will save an applicant about $300. Phoenix requires lifeguards to be certified via StarGuard Training.
They also fully train staff for the swim instructor positions with their own curriculum, while other facilities might require a water safety instructor certificate, Rast said.
May is busy with training new employees and refreshing the skills of returning staff, she added, and those hours are paid.
Not to mention, the center will give away gift cards, host luncheons and raffles, and treat staff to an outing at the end of summer. Staff can also use the swim and tennis facilities without having to buy a membership.
And the center gladly accommodates staff with other obligations. Seasonal employees at the center usually only work about 10 hours a week, Rast said, giving them the ability to hold other jobs, attend summer school, participate in sports, and more.
“I think our flexible schedule for summer staff is attractive to kids,” she said. “Most of them are in high school; college. They have lots of commitments.”
The center has a lighter schedule partly because it doesn’t station lifeguards at its pool during open swim hours. They’re only on duty during planned activities such as swim lessons and camps and during the two home swim meets when the Ahwatukee Tidal Waves compete against other teams around the East Valley.
Those who run the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis and Event Center hope today’s open house will attract enough applicants so it can staff up for summer.
“Some might not know what’s all involved,” Rast said, “so we try to inform them on how we do a great job with setting them up for success in any position they want to apply for.”
If You Go...
What: Job fair open house for lifeguards, swim instructors and camp counselors
Where: Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis & Event Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
When: 5-6 p.m. today, March 29
Contact: 480-893-3431; ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com
