It’s hard to imagine a less auspicious day for opening a new school than what Pat Sdao faced as principal of St. John Bosco Catholic School in Ahwatukee.
After a year of doing everything from helping to guide the construction committee to recruiting students and teachers, Sdao was ready to welcome scores of students to the spacious campus next door to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church on 48th Street between Pecos Park and Chandler Boulevard.
But that day was Sept. 11, 2001.
And while the Phoenix Diocese decided to keep schools opened, Sdao wasn’t about to let that happen on her watch.
“As soon as I found out was happening,” Sdao recalled, “the first thing I thought of was, ‘We’re in Arizona, there’s a lot of airfields here. There’s all kinds of things that an enemy would maybe would want to attack, right?’ And I thought to myself, ‘It’s the first day of school. These kids don’t even know their teachers. They don’t really know the other kids. I thought ‘if it was my kid, I would want to be with my kid.’ So, when parents would come to drop their kids off, I told them to keep going, told them what happened and just don’t drop their child off.
“I just start calling them and telling them that we can keep them if necessary,” said Sdao, who retired after the school’s first full year of operation. “I told them, ‘I’ll be there. There will be some teachers there so they wouldn’t be there by themselves.’ But I thought parents would want to be with their kids. And you know, every last parent appreciated that.”
Just as America survived that horrific day, St. John Bosco has thrived.
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Pre-K-8 private school prides itself on academic excellence, boasting that 99 percent of its graduates get into the first choice of a high school.
Building on a foundation initially laid down by Sdao and others who worked with four East Valley parishes to establish the school, St. John Bosco’s technology infrastructure is such that when the pandemic shut down schools in March 2020, students missed only one day of instruction, according to Principal Jamie Bescak.
“We were able to get online right away that March and they had full instruction for their core classes – math, language arts. They got a little bit of social studies and science in there and they got their religion too,” Bescak said.
“Our teachers were able to still execute what was supposed to be taught to those kids at the end of the year. So, they didn’t really miss too much academically. They missed a lot of fun. They missed the in-person stuff…We were able to direct and instruct and those kids were so wonderful and very tech savvy.”
In many ways, St. John Bosco is far removed from the kind of Catholic grade school that Sdao recalled growing up in when she was a youngster in Detroit.
Most notable is the absence of stern-faced nuns in intimidating garb freely wielding rulers to keep kids in line.
“The old nuns in my day were such disciplinarians,” Sdao said. “But the only thing is, they really prepared you for college. If you were going to go to college, man, you knew how to write.”
And Bescak added that even though St. John Bosco is light years’ ahead in technology from what she was exposed to as a Catholic elementary student, “the mission is the same: We are an extension of the church.”
That means weekly mass for the entire student body at adjacent St. Benedict’s, catechism instruction, a chapel used often by teachers and students alike.
During this landmark year for the school, Bescak is settling into her first year as principal.
A Gilbert resident and the product of Catholic schools throughout her years as a student in her native Ohio, Bescak is in her seventh year at St. John Bosco.
To say she’s worn many hats - often at the same time – is an understatement.
After 20 years as a teacher in Mesa Public Schools district, Bescak started as a third-grade teacher at St. John Bosco.
She quickly added reading specialist to her duties.
Then she taught kindergarten, simultaneously taking on the role of preschool director and after-school supervisor.
“And then a year later, they just kept adding on more things,” she said with a laugh, “where I became a facility supervisor, developing and marketing. And then basically, it was really whatever the principal wanted or needed…And then, she retired and in the spring of last year, I interviewed and applied for the position of principal.”
Bescak also is a school mom: Because Gilbert has no Catholic grade school, Bescak enrolled her daughter in St. John Bosco’s preschool program when she got her first job there. Today, she is a sixth grader.
With a faculty of about 25 teachers and an enrollment of 366 students, St. John Bosco also has at least one staffer who was on hand when it all began.
Librarian Theresa Harvey started as a fourth grade teacher at St. John Bosco when Sdao opened its doors.
Both women recalled how a group of parents, educators and priests had planned for years to open a school in Ahwatukee because there was no Catholic grade school.
At the time it started with 251 students, St. John Bosco was an “interparish school” because it drew financial and spiritual support from four Catholic parishes – St. Benedict and Corpus Christi in Ahwatukee, St. John the Apostle in Chandler and Holy Spirit in Tempe.
Now, it is a ministry solely of St. Benedict Church and draws students from Chandler, Tempe and even Gilbert, though most are from Ahwatukee.
“These parishes started years before the school was built,” Harvey recalled. “They really worked hard. They called people. They started this campaign to raise money and then it came to fruition. The parishioners of all four parishes really came together and really worked as a community to build it and stock it with books and things like that.”
Sdao looks fondly on those early days.
With both public and Catholic teaching in her background, she also had been a principal in the Washington Elementary School District when she was asked to help plan St. John Bosco.
“I spent the whole year with construction people and it was really a fascinating year,” the former Ahwatukee resident said. “I also got a chance to go to all the parishes, talk to parents, answer questions.”
Sdao also had to recruit teachers. “That was a huge thing,” she said. “We wanted to be sure we had the right kind of teachers that were comfortable teaching Catholicism. We wound up with some very good teachers.”
She also helped lay the foundation for the school’s technology infrastructure, recalling “learning through computers was really starting to take off then.”
Her work and that of the rest of the construction committee serve St. John Bosco well.
Dotted by trees that have matured over the last two decades, the campus was laid out with plenty of outdoor space and classrooms run off outdoor corridors.
That layout made it far easier than most private or public schools for St. John Bosco to offer in-person learning when the 2020-21 school year began since various grades could learn outdoors.
Sdao “was a very nurturing principal,” Harvey said. “It was great for the children, the parents and the teachers. It was great for the community.”
As Bescak continues to build like her predecessors on the foundation Sdao helped develop, the school draws its support from both tuition and an active body of parents.
“We do have tremendous technology here because our parents are so generous with our fundraising,” Bescak said. “For our annual gala that happens in the spring every year, we were able to raise virtually just last year about $70,000…We just purchased all the new Chromebooks for our teachers. This year, every year we’re doing something to upgrade our technology and our curriculum.”
Bescak and others also hear from many alumni – some of whom will be among more than 300 supporters who will gather Saturday in St. John Bosco’s spacious courtyard for an anniversary barbecue, the first of many celebrations of its two decades as an Ahwatukee landmark.
And Bescak said she plans to be there for those and other celebrations in years ahead.
“So my plan is,” she said, “I’m their seventh principal and it's the 20th year. I hope to be here for 20 years before I retire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.