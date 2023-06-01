Unrelenting heartbreak for an Ahwatukee mom

Last week brought more unrelenting heartbreak for Ahwatukee resident Olga Lopez and her son, Jamie Diaz, the mother and brother of 18-year-old Red Mountain High School football player Jeremiah Aviles, who was shot and killed May 7 by a teammate . Jeremiah would have graduated last Thursday and Lopez attended the ceremony with a poster with her slain son’s photo. (David Minton/AFN Staff Writer)