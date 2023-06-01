Unrelenting heartbreak for an Ahwatukee mom

A picture of Jeremiah Aviles framed with signatures and messages from teammates, friends and family is always in sight for his mother, Olga Lopez.
It hangs in her room in her Ahwatukee home alongside other pictures of her 18-year-old son, who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 7, in East Mesa.
At times, the picture of Jeremiah in his Red Mountain football uniform will go along with her.
On May 22, she brought it to Kneaders Bakery in Ahwatukee, joined by Jeremiah’s older brother, Jamie Diaz, a former football player at Arizona State who lives with her, as did Jeremiah.
Lopez and Diaz were finally breaking their silence about Jeremiah’s death.
As she spoke, the heartbroken mother fought back tears, often wiping them gently on the frame over her son’s face while looking into his eyes. Smudges on the glass of the picture frame suggested that this has been a regular occurrence.
“We don’t even know what life looks like without him,” Lopez said.
According to Mesa police, Jeremiah was shot and killed at the home of 18-year-old Peter (PJ) Clabron III, who was arrested May 11.
Clabron III, a former teammate of Jeremiah at Red Mountain, faces a charge of manslaughter and two firearms violations.
Initial statements by Clabron and the other witness pointed blame at another individual not in the room at the time.
In the days following the shooting, that witness admitted lying. A few days later, Clabron confessed, according to police.
In the initial search of the home after the 911 call, multiple weapons were found, according to Mesa Det. Brandi George.
“I was asked what justice looks like for us,” Lopez said. “And I respond, very boldly, that everyone that was in that home is held accountable. Everyone. If you impede on an investigation and send people on a goose chase, there should be repercussions.
“This is a gun-carrying state. There are laws put in place to make sure this recklessness doesn’t happen.”
Search warrants issued by Mesa Police during the investigation showed Clabron on video pointing the gun multiple times at Jeremiah.
Clabron on at least one prior occasion shot the gun from the bed of a pickup truck while driving in the neighborhood, according to witnesses and text messages and videos found on the suspect’s phone as a result of the search warrants.
On the night of Jeremiah’s death, according to the affidavit of probable cause, Clabron was handling the gun in his bedroom when it went off, hitting Jeremiah. It then went off a second time before he tossed it to the floor.
The witness in the room said Clabron III had a “surprised” look on his face when the gun fired.
Lopez said she was at church when she got a call from a blocked number later Sunday morning. She didn’t answer, but later received a text message from Mesa Police while at lunch.
“I went outside and called the number and as soon as I heard his voice I said, ‘Just tell me he’s OK,’” Lopez said. “He said, ‘Ma’am, I can’t say that.’ I remember shouting. I wasn’t trying to hear anything he said. I couldn’t breathe.”
Lopez said she didn’t want Diaz to find out about his brother’s killing over the phone and asked him to come home.
But before he could arrive, players from Red Mountain’s football team had told him about what had happened.
His eyes swelled up with tears as he recounted the moment he was told his brother was no longer alive.
“I didn’t want to believe it,” Diaz said. “They called me, and I didn’t know how to respond. It was the worst thing I ever heard in my life. I got home and see all the cars and was like, ‘This is real?’
“I didn’t want to believe it. I knew my life would never be the same.”
Jeremiah was a beam of light to everyone he came into contact with.
A vigil on May 10 showed how much he meant to his peers and the community.
Over 50 students were present, all holding candles. Lopez led the vigil while coaches and teammates spoke about the impact Jeremiah made on their lives.
He moved from California before his junior season to live with his brother. His mother, who raised him alongside Diaz as a single parent, soon joined him.
He immediately meshed with the Red Mountain football team and the rest of the student body.
Teachers never complained. Students fell in love with his infectious spirit. One girl approached Lopez after the vigil and said Jeremiah, whom she didn’t know personally, recognized she was in a dangerous situation and he helped her overcome it.
The Twitter account for the Red Mountain football team posted a heartfelt message in honor of Jeremiah the day after his slaying.
“Our hearts are with the Aviles family this day and always,” it said. “We mourn the loss of Jeremiah’s beautiful spirit and honor his life in the days ahead.”
Pictures of Jeremiah were included in the post. They included him posing in his football uniform as well as with family and teammates as an honorary captain in Red Mountain’s last home game this past fall.
Stories illustrating Jeremiah’s character were shared at a vigil May 10 at Red Mountain Park, just across the street from the school.
He was remembered as selfless, caring and a true team player who never batted an eye at direction from coaches.
As a junior, he was given the opportunity to score a touchdown from the 1-yard line at running back. But Red Mountain coach Kyle Enders said he switched back to fullback and was the lead blocker so his friend could score instead.
Enders said the selfless acts like that and others that Aviles performed daily made him a natural to be selected as honorary captain.
He said when he made the announcement at a team dinner, the players erupted into cheers. He and the coaching staff knew they had made the right decision.
“He represented what we stand for at Red Mountain football,” Enders said. “He was a selfless player, a selfless kid. Nothing was about him. He was always about the big picture, what’s best for the group, best for the team.
“He got along with everybody. There’s not one bad thing somebody could say about him.”
Dave Lawson, another Red Mountain coach who attended the vigil, said his has a son was also a friend of Aviles and had been with him hours before the shooting.
He said he initially showed up to support the victim’s mother but that through her powerful words, she ended up supporting them.
Lawson also recalled seeing Aviles daily at school. He said hello to everyone, bringing a bright light and infectious energy to the hallways, the coach recalled.
“He was genuinely a good kid,” Lawson said. “He never gave any teachers any grief, never gave players any grief, never gave peers any grief. He was genuinely a good kid. Kindhearted.”
Ja’Kobi Lane, a standout wide receiver for Red Mountain, wept while speaking at the vigil, calling him his “best friend.”
“I could’ve been the President of the United States or a homeless man and he would’ve treated me the same,” Lane said.
“That’s who my boys are,” Lopez said last week at Kneaders. “His character, he’s always been this way.”
A service was held for Jeremiah in California. His friends from several different high schools, wearing shirts in his honor, all attended.
They were his family. And by default, so was the Red Mountain football team.
Jeremiah brought them together through video games. Two groups of kids from different states together with one common interest.
That’s how special of a person he was, according to his brother and mom.
Lopez and Diaz attended the bail hearing for Clabron III over a week ago.
The first court date was rescheduled to last Friday.
The two were there, just like they were for Jeremiah his whole life. Lopez said she will continue to wear his No. 24 jersey – and his framed picture with her to court.
Lopez and Diaz, up to this point, have chosen to grieve in silence. Now, they want answers. They are still awaiting a victim’s advocate from Mesa Police. They are still waiting for a phone call from the prosecutor.
They won’t allow Jeremiah to be just another case because he wasn’t just another person.
Lopez still enters Jeremiah’s room at times, looking at his large senior banner hanging on the wall. She would enter periodically when he was gaming with friends, and whether he had headphones on or not, she would always be greeted the same.
Now, while he is no longer there physically, she believes he still greets her every time she walks in and looks at the banner.
“What’s up mom?” Lopez recalled. “What’s up son.”
