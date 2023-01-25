Ahwatukee Realtor Chad Chadderton presented Ahwatukee Foothills News founder and longtime owner Clay Schad with an award from the Ahwatukee Recreation Center that thanked and praised him “for his tremendous support in establishing the community of Ahwatukee.” A longtime friend of Schad, Chadderton made the presentation during the first of three sessions on the history of Ahwatukee that are being offered for free to the public by the ARC in commemoration of its 50th anniversary. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)