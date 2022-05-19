Despite Ducey directive, TU and Kyrene get their $8M

A total $8 million that Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts were not supposed to get because they defied Gov. Doug Ducey by requiring face masks is sitting securely in their bank account after all.
But exactly how that came to be remains a mystery.
Ducey last August announced he was withholding a total $163 million in federal pandemic relief funds from school districts that required masks at the beginning of the current school year. That money was supposed to split among school districts and charter schools that had received less than $1,800 per student under prior COVID relief programs.
The total included $5.2 million Kyrene was slated to receive and $2.8 million Tempe Union was expecting from a pot of money the state got through the American Rescue Plan to boost per-pupil funding.
Ducey decreed that the dollars would be available to district and charter schools “following all state laws’’ as of Aug. 27 and contended that schools which required students and staff to wear masks are not in compliance.
At the same time, the governor announced that he would use another $10 million from the millions Arizona received under ARP to reimburse certain parents for up to $7,000 if they wanted to pull their kids out of a school where masks were required.
That $7,000 could be used for everything from online tutoring and child care to tuition to attend private and parochial schools as long as the family’s household income fell below 350% of the federal poverty level – about $92,750 a year for a family of four.
It is not known how many parents took advantage of the governor’s offer, though initial media reports indicated few did – possibly because they had to shell out the money from their own pocket first and then wait to get reimbursed.
Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes told AFN her district filed the paperwork for the grant and the money eventually was sent. Megan Sterling, spokeswoman for Tempe Union, said her district did the same thing with the same result.
Kyrene kept its mask mandate until February and Tempe Union until early March in reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 throughout the community.
C.J. Karamargin, the governor’s press secretary, questioned the AFN’s description of Ducey’s action when contacted by the Ahwatukee Foothills News on Friday.
“I don’t know if your description is accurate... is that the best way to describe it – the governor’s withholding funds?” he said, adding he needed to research the matter.
On Aug. 16 in an interview with Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services, Karamargin said that as far as his boss is concerned, if schools wanted a share of cash that was to be released in September, they had better rescind those mask policies a month earlier.
“These are discretionary funds,’’ he said. “This is the date that we believe will give districts time to get into compliance with state law.’’
At the time, a Maricopa County Superior Court had ruled against the Republican-controlled Legislature’s last-minute effort to ban mask mandates by sticking it – along with a number of other “laws” – into the 2021-22 budget bill only a few days before the 2021 Session was scheduled to end.
In November, the Arizona State Supreme Court unanimously upheld the judge’s ruling, after a hearing in which it criticized Republicans’ unconstitutional legislation.
In the August interview with Fischer, Karamargin brushed aside the lower court ruling and said it was irrelevant to what the governor believes he has the power to do.
“The eligibility requirements of the grant are spelled out,’’ he said.
“Do you have some indication he doesn’t have the authority?’’ he asked Fischer, stating: “These are American Rescue Act funds. They are funds made available to Arizona for the governor to use as he sees fit.’’
It was not clear if any other districts that had mask mandates at the time received the money like Kyrene and Tempe Union did.
But what is clear is that Ducey is continuing to fight the U.S. Treasury Department in federal court over his office’s authority to use the ARP funds as it sees fit.
Both Treasury and the U.S. Department of Education had warned Ducey against withholding the funds in several letters last fall,.
Then Treasury demanded that he return $173 million or it would withhold that amount from future federal aid to Arizona. The total included the $163 million for districts like Kyrene and Tempe Union as well as the $10 million he planned to use for parents who pulled their kids out of schools with mask mandates.
On Jan. 21, Ducey launched a preemptive strike, suing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Anni Foster, the governor’s legal adviser, asserted that there is nothing in the federal law that requires him to spend cash from the American Rescue Plan Act only in ways dictated by Treasury and Yellen on the basis of what the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control say will fight the virus.
In arguments before U.S. Magistrate John Boyle, Foster said that Yellen and the agency effectively made rules for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund that exceed the agency’s federal authority.
“Treasury has no background expertise in public health,’’ Foster told Boyle, saying that the rule Ducey is accused of violating is based on the agency’s “subjective and ill-informed opinion.’’
Foster told Boyle that Yellen and the agency are abusing their powers that he should rule their actions illegal.
“If Congress had truly intended to give Treasury the power to dictate public health edicts to the states, and recoup or withhold SLFRF monies based on an alleged lack of compliance with such edicts, it would have spoken clearly on the matter,’’ she continued. “It did not.’’
“For parents who prioritize their child’s social, emotional, and mental health needs and believe a mask mandate would adversely impact their child, the program offers these parents the freedom and funding to enroll their students in a different program absent a mask mandate,’’ Foster said.
Court records show the suit has progressed at glacial speed as both parties have spent much of the last four months fighting over Treasury’s request to have moved from federal Judge Steven Logan to Judge Diane Humetewa’s courtroom.
Humetewa in July had ruled against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s effort to void ARP provisions that preclude using any pandemic relief money for tax cuts.
In arguing that Humetewa should preside, Treasury lawyers noted that she “has already handled one case arising out of the Rescue Plan and is familiar with its contours and enforcement regime.”
But Humetewa rejected that request and the matter awaits further court action.
