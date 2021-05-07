The ongoing protest triggered by the federal government’s use of an Ahwatukee hotel to temporarily shelter migrant families has given birth to a counter-demonstration that aims to do more than offer a different point of view.
Organized by Ahwatukee resident and Kyrene Governing Board member Wanda Kolomyjec, about 35 people are gathering on the southeast corner of Chandler Boulevard and 48th Street at the same time on Wednesdays as the two northside corners of the intersection are occupied by about two dozen people upset over the use of the Holiday Inn Express to shelter migrant families.
But Kolomyjec and her colleagues aren’t just trying to remind the public that those families are here legally to await a ruling on their request for asylum.
She’s also collecting clothing and other items on behalf of the 100 Angels Foundation, a local nonprofit that, among other things, provides some physical and emotional support to asylum seekers.
With the goal of “transforming communities through service and education by providing comfort to populations in need through physical, emotional and spiritual care,” the foundation states on its website that “we are the first friendly faces they (migrants) encounter after a long journey, which is at the same time a new beginning.”
The nonprofit said that since 2018, it has assisted 18,000 asylum seekers transitioning to Maricopa County and has helped 670 people so far this year.
Kolomyjec organized the counter-demonstration to coincide with the other protest, which runs 4:30-6 p.m. today, May 5, and every Wednesday for the foreseeable future.
The protest against the migrants began three weeks ago after it was disclosed that the Holiday Inn near 50th Street and Chandler Boulevard is part of a network of hotels in Texas and Arizona hosting migrant families through an $86.9 million contract Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded a Texas nonprofit called Family Endeavors, aka Endeavors.
ICE has not answered many questions about the Holiday Inn – including the number of families and duration of stays.
But the occupants are here legally. Federal and international laws require the federal government to consider requests for asylum.
The protestors opposing their stay at the Holiday Inn contend the migrants should be housed in Mexico to await adjudication on their requests.
Kolomyjec disagrees, and was turned off by some of the signs the protestors carried, claiming the migrants are here illegally.
Whether the people staying at the Holiday Inn are even aware of the protests is unclear.
But Kolomyjec said, “I want those people to know that not everyone in this community feels” the way the protestors across from her group feel.
“We are a Christian nation and Jesus was very clear about what we should do – you don’t judge. You help.”
She said she has been overwhelmed by the amount of clothing that has been donated for migrant families. Clothing can be dropped off between 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday on the southeast corner of 50th Street and Chandler Boulevard or people can make arrangements to donate clothing or cash by contacting the 100 Angels Foundation at 100angels.org.
Kolomyjec said the response she and her fellow demonstrators have received is encouraging.
“There are quite a few good people out there, a ton of kind-hearted folks,” she said.
