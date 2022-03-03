The owner of the Club West Golf Course last week asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Club West Conservancy against it and Shea Homes, saying it has no legal standing to “interfere with private agreements” related to its use and that it “fails to allege an actual” controversy anyway.
The request filed by the Edge, comprising four men who bought the 162-acre site from Wilson Gee for $750,000 in 2019, is in response to a lawsuit the Conservancy filed in November against it and Shea Homes.
Shea Homes has not filed a response, although typically defendants have 20 days to respond to a lawsuit in Superior Court. Two extensions for a response have been granted but the latest listed in the court docket has expired in January.
The Conservancy is asking a judge to order that The Edge be barred from selling any piece of the course to a homebuilder, contending that Shea Homes and the previous Club West homebuilder it eventually bought had written into sales agreements with homebuyers a promise to keep a golf course in the community.
It also is challenging an agreement by Shea transferring the declarant rights for the course to The Edge.
But Edge attorney Daniel Dowd calls the lawsuit ”fundamentally flawed” and “unsalvageable” as well as waste of court time and resources.
After it was forced in early 2020 to pull back from an initial plan to restore the golf course and pay for it by selling three parcels to Taylor Morrison for construction of 164 homes, The Edge has been relatively silent on its plans for the course.
Through a subsidiary called Community Land Solutions, The Edge subsequently sought suggestions from homeowners on possibly converting the site to a park.
One of the partners for The Edge has stated they have a plan for the course and want the Foothills Club West Association board to give it a chance to present it to the community.
The course was closed in 2016 by Gee, who said he could not afford the then $750,000 in annual cost of city potable water to irrigate the site. Since that time, the city has raised water rates at least four times, so the annual cost of irrigating the site likely is close to or over $1 million.
The availability of a cheaper water source has been a stumbling block in any plan to either restore the course or turn it into a park, so the land remains barren. An earlier buyer of the site tried to make a go of it for golf in late 2017 but ran aground in early 2018 when he racked up $200,000 in water bill arrearages.
In its lawsuit, the Conservancy has presented two dozen pages of references to legal documents, newspaper ads and marketing materials that show how the golf course was an integral part of the pitch used by Club West’s developers to lure homebuyers.
“Foothills Club West was developed, marketed and sold by UDC-Foothills Limited Partnership as a golf course community with an 18-hole championship golf course at the heart of the community,” Conservancy attorney Francis Slavin wrote, quoting a 1990 newspaper announcement by the UDC Homes subsidiary that stated:
“The 6,883-yard, par-72 championship golf course and the 20,000 square-foot clubhouse will be the focal point of a 1,447-acre master planned community that will include 25 residential communities.”
UDC Homes, which was acquired by Shea Homes of Arizona in 1998, owned the golf course property and its CC&Rs through a subsidiary and the lawsuit states those land use regulations “ensure that each golf course property owner operated and maintained” it as a golf course.
The lawsuit also alleges that Shea Homes can’t transfer the CC&Rs to The Edge because it never had them, stating that it failed to record them from UDC with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office before a deadline expired.
But Edge attorney Daniel Dowd rips that assertion, stating the Conservancy “has admitted that Shea was UDC’s successor in interest and is simply wrong that a ‘transfer’ of declarant rights from UDC to Shea had to be recorded.”
It also said the Conservancy is asking the judge to resolve an issue that
doesn’t exist.
“CWC has not identified any specific damage or imminent harm that its members will suffer if declaratory relief is not entered,” Down wrote, adding “CDC’s believe that The Edge might – at some future date – build homes on the property that might somehow harm CWC members is speculative.”
Dowd also argues that the central point of the lawsuit is fiction – namely that the golf course was promised in perpetuity to homeowners.
He says the Master CC&Rs – which govern the entire Club West Community except for the course – “expressly disclaimed any rights related to that possible use.”
Dowd quotes a disclaimer in the Master CC&Rs that says “no owner or occupant shall have any ownership interest in any such course.” That disclaimer also states in part:
“All persons including all owners, are hereby advised that no representations or warranties have been made or are made by declarant or any other person with regard to the continuing ownership, operation or configuration of, or right to use, any golf course within, near or adjacent to the residential property, whether depicted on the Master Development Plan or any other land use plan, sales brochure or other marketing display or plat.”
Down also says that the golf course CC&Rs “expressly grants” the owner of the course’s declarant “full right to amend the property declaration and remove the use restriction to allow for non-golf uses.”
Dowd also challenges the makeup of the Conservancy itself, stating that its lawsuit does not identify its members or provide any other information about them and their homes in the community.
“CWC and its anonymous members lack standing to challenge the (golf course declarant rights) to restrict development on the” course, Down also argues, adding that the suit “does not allege that CWC itself has a legitimate interest in the controversy it tries to manufacture.”
“The Edge owns the Property – not CWC and its members,” Dowd writes. “Owning adjacent land is insufficient.”
He also asserts that “CWC’s allegations of two-year-old plans that never came to fruition, along with speculative claims of potential future injury to CWC’s members, do not create an actual justifiable controversy ripe for judicial review.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.