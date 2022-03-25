Study looks at arts enrollment in local schools

A statewide study released last week shows a wide disparity in enrollment in arts classes among students in the two school districts serving Ahwatukee.
Data compiled by Quadrant Research with the state Department of Education and three arts-related organizations showed that in 2020-21, 80% of Kyrene students were enrolled in arts instruction – far above the statewide average of 60% – while Tempe Union arts enrollment hovered around 40%.
Enrollment in arts classes in both districts fell in 2020-21 as the pandemic disrupted normal classroom learning, according to the data.
The study was commissioned by the Arts Education Data Project, a consortium of the Education Department, the State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education, the Arizona Commission on the Arts and Arizona Citizens for the Arts.
In Kyrene, enrollment in music and visual arts was high, with more than 8,500 students enrolled in each type of class while enrollment in music classes by Tempe Union students far exceeded that of any other arts education program.
The popularity of music and arts classes in Kyrene mirrors the statewide data, which found 40% of all students were taking music and/or visual arts classes. Participation in theater, dance and classes such as digital media, film and TV and graphic design was far below that level.
The study also measured access to arts education and found that statewide, 89% of the state’s 1.1 million public and charter school students had access to one or more arts disciplines in schools. However, 20% of charter students had no access to any arts courses – nearly three times the 7.9% of public-school students who had no arts classes to enroll in.
The study was released in advance of the National Arts Action Summit March 28-30, called by the nonprofit Americans for the Arts to discuss “developing strong public policies and appropriating increased public funding for the arts and culture.”
Leaders of the Arizona project cited a 2016 study by Americans for the Arts, the largest arts advocacy organization in the nation, that found students with four years of high school arts and music classes had higher SAT scores than students with a half year or less of such classes.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling noted that all students are required to have two credits of fine/practical arts or vocation education to graduate and that the district believes, “Arts are a critical component of a well-rounded educational experience.”
“We have a wide variety of arts education opportunities for our students,” Sterling said, noting the strong arts programs at both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools.
“Students at both schools have the opportunity to experience performing and both schools have achieved numerous accolades and accomplishments in these areas,” she said.
Both the Pride Arts Center at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista’s Performing Arts Academy offer students a wide selection of courses in visual and performing arts – ranging from band and drama to dance and speech/debate.
The study showed that visual arts is the big draw at Mountain Pointe, where 14% of all students are enrolled in some kind of related class. Enrollment in visual arts there was highest among seniors. The next popular discipline was music with 11%, followed by theater, 6%; and dance, 8%.
The data showed a markedly different enrollment trend at Desert Vista where last year 16% of students were enrolled in music, followed by 15% in theater. Visual arts was the third most popular discipline with 10% of students, followed by 6% in dance classes.
Kyrene spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll noted, "All Kyrene schools offer arts education opportunities” – including the district’s digital academy.
“Students in kindergarten through 5th grade are required to have art instruction,” Ingersoll said. “At the middle school level, art education classes (choir, band, theater, art, multimedia) are electives and students pick two electives per semester. However, students may choose non-art electives.”
Like Sterling, Ingersoll also noted that Kyrene “is home to many award-winning performing arts groups” and pointed to the district’s annual arts showcase and the Kyrene de la Paloma Arts Integration Academy, which incorporates art concepts into its core curriculum.
Among Kyrene’s middle schools in Ahwatukee, visual arts was the overwhelmingly most popular arts discipline, drawing enrollment at 51% of students, followed by 39% in music and 23% in theater.
The study showed only 29% of Altadeña students were enrolled in any arts discipline class, with visual arts drawing 26% and music 3%
Centennial students’ enrollment in arts classes in 2020-21 showed 20% in music, 16% in visual arts and 12% in theater. At Kyrene Aprende, visual arts was the most popular arts discipline with 35% of students enrolled, followed by theater with 20% and music at 19%. Kyrene Middle School students tended to favor music, with 54% of students enrolled, compared to 39% in visual arts and 19% in theater.
Statewide, the study found that music classes drew the highest enrollment percentage at 43%, followed by 39% in visual arts. After that, enrollment falls considerably, with only 4% of students involved in theater, 2% in dance and 4% in other arts categories. That last category included course in subjects such as TV and film.
To read the report: azarts.gov/azartsed-explorer.
