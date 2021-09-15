Kyrene School District’s Business Services group has earned national recognition.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded it a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
The Kyrene Business Services Team has received this award every year for nearly three decades. It’s the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
“Receiving this award represents a significant accomplishment by the Kyrene School District and its leaders,” a district spokeswoman said.
“We hope that the financial reporting excellence in Kyrene will encourage other government officials in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in governmental accounting,” said Michele Mark Levine, the association’s director of technical services.
Kyrene was honored for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.
The association established the recognition program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments with comprehensive annual financial reports in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and as a way to recognize individual governments that achieve that goal.
“I am so proud of every one of our Business Services personnel and I commend them for their dedication to financial reporting excellence,” said Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes. “This recognition is another example of Kyrene’s dedication to being a leader in public education.”
The Kyrene Business Services team is led by Chief Financial Officer Chris Herr-`mann and Business Services Director Brian Lockery.
Business Services is responsible for accounting, purchasing, payroll, financial reporting, budget control, food services, National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, Medicaid, property control and auditing.
