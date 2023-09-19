Kyrene dual language program at stake in suit

Hoping to force the issue, state schools chief Tom Horne filed suit Sept. 6 to get a court to rule that any school that doesn’t use “structured English immersion’’ to teach students who are not proficient is violating the law.
In new legal papers, Horne said the Creighton Elementary School District is using a “dual language model’’ where students are taught academic subject matter in classrooms featuring both English and their native language, usually Spanish.
Horne’s suit would affect Kyrene as well as Creighton and 24 other school districts with a total 1,029 students who receive instruction a half day in their native language, usually Spanish, and the other half in English.
Kyrene has 42 students in such a program, according to Horne, and the district said it received $241,000 in ELL funding in 2023-24 and expected to get $247,000 in the new school year.
Most of the districts targeted by Horne have fewer than 100 kids in so-called 50-50 programs, though Creighton, Osborn and Cartwright have 106 to 117 students each in such programs.
But Horne said all that violates Proposition 203, a 2000 voter-approved measure which spells out that “all children in Arizona public schools shall be taught English by being taught in English, and all children should be placed in English language classrooms.’’
School officials have relied on a 2019 law which reduced the amount of time students must spend in structured English immersion classes and gave the state Board of Education flexibility to develop alternatives.
They contend – backed by Attorney General Kris Mayes – that one of the alternatives is the “dual language model’’ that Horne contends is illegal.
So now he wants a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to declare that 2019 law to be unconstitutional if it is being interpreted to amend the 2000 ballot measure.
That’s because the Arizona Constitution forbids lawmakers from altering what voters have approved unless it “furthers the purpose’’ of the original law. And the state schools chief said that cannot be the case because the purpose of Proposition 203 “is that children be taught in English for the entire school day, in order for them to quickly become proficient in English.’’
Horne he told Capitol Media Services his decision to sue only Creighton “was pretty random’’ in order to quickly get the issue before a judge.
“If I get a declaration, I win on everybody,’’ he said.
The lawsuit also names Gov. Katie Hobbs as a defendant based on what his lawyers said is her constitutional obligation to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’’
“In addition, the governor has been touting dual language even though she knows, or should know, that it is contrary to law,’’ the lawsuit says.
Also named as a defendant is Mayes in a battle that has been brewing for months.
In a letter to school districts, he said schools that don’t use immersion programs could lose access to special funds to teach English. And Horne said that the law also allows any parent to sue any school board member or any administrator responsible for violating Proposition 203, with that individual held personally liable for damages.
The following month, however, Mayes issued a formal opinion declaring that Horne has no authority to cut off funds to schools that don’t use structured English immersion. She said only the state Board of Education has the authority to declare that a school district is not complying with the 2000 voter-approved law.
She cited that 2019 law reducing the amount of time students must spend in structured English immersion classes and that also gave the state Board of Education flexibility to develop alternatives, including the “dual language model.’’
Mayes sidestepped the question of whether that model complies with what’s required by Proposition 203. She said that is a question of fact and not law.
But the attorney general said the state board did conclude that dual language programs are acceptable, that school districts “remain entitled to rely on that approval’’ and that Horne can’t do anything about it.
Horne said last week a ruling in his favor resolves the dispute and that he would expect Creighton and all other districts not teaching English immersion to fall into line.
The issue, he told Capitol Media Services, is more than a spat about the law. He contends the studies have shown it is more effective to have students learn English quickly by being immersed in language lessons, even if they fall behind their peers in the academic subjects.
Not everyone agrees.
There was an effort in 2020 to put a measure on the ballot to replace Proposition 203 with a requirement for public schools to provide dual language programs for both native and non-native English speakers. And it spelled out that schools must provide “effective and appropriate instructional methods.’’
“This is a simple bill that says all the kids should have the equal chance to learn,’’ said John Fillmore, then a Republican representative from Apache Junction.
The problem, Fillmore said, is when students are confined to classrooms where English is the only thing being taught they are not keeping up with their counterparts who are in classes learning math, science and other subjects. That, he said, means they end up “being held back.’’
And Fillmore said his measure would create an opportunity for students who come to school knowing only English to pick up a second language.
It was approved by the House Education Committee on a 10-1 margin but died when it could not get the required hearing by the Rules Committee.
The governor was unapologetic.
“Gov. Hobbs is proud to stand by dual language programs that help ensure the next generation of Arizonans have an opportunity to thrive,’’ said press aide Christian Slater.
“She will not back down in the face of Superintendent Horne’s lawsuit.’’
