Phoenix earmarks 150 vacant parcels for affordable homes

Vacant city land may provide relief for Phoenix residents clamoring for affordable housing.
City Council recently approved a list of 150 parcels Phoenix already owns that can be used to build new affordable housing.
City staff already has plans to solicit proposals, with Deputy Housing Director Samantha Keating saying that “some developers have already expressed interest.”
The average cost of rent in Phoenix is $1,097, according to Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Market Rents.
Mayor Kate Gallego implemented the Housing Phoenix Plan to combat the rapid rise in rents by creating or preserving 50,000 homes by 2030.
“Ensuring that Phoenix has affordable housing options for all who desire to call our city home is a priority for the Phoenix City Council,” Gallego said when she announced the project.
Gallego noted during a council meeting last month that the private sector has also increased their own development, with multifamily permits being issued up 64%.
In a statement, the city noted that a substantial part of the cost of a house is the price of the land.
However, it’s unclear how much lower the cost of building a home would be on city-owned land.
Experts say many factors affect the cost of land, including location, other amenities around it and topography.
Architect and interior designer Marie Gervais said that there are clear conveniences to using land owned by the city.
“It’s hard to find land in Phoenix, so they have a huge advantage in that sense,” she said. “It’s also hard to find land that’s the right type of land, something that’s zoned for residential development.”
A point-in-time survey of people living on the street in January of this year reported 9,026 unsheltered individuals in Maricopa County. That number was 73% higher over the annual survey conducted in 2016.
Of the proposed 50,000 affordable homes Gallego hopes Phoenix can achieve by 2030, the city has created or preserved 22,683 so far.
Gallego added that making the vacant land available for homebuilding “brings us a step closer to becoming the city we all want for ourselves, our children, and our future.”
