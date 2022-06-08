TU calls for budget overrides, bond elections

The Tempe Union High School Governing Board last week voted unanimously to ask voters to approve two override questions and a $100 million bond request on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Approval of all three measures would equal a combined tax increase from .5924% this year to .7998% per $100 of assessed valuation in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 – raising taxes by about $52 a year on a house valued at $249,642, according to the district. Currently, that tax totals $148 a year.
The board’s vote followed a detailed presentation by Diane Meulemans, assistant superintendent for business services, on a range of needs, many of which are becoming more expensive as the result of rampant inflation.
The overrides include one for basic operational spending that would be 15% for the first five years, then go down to 10% the sixth year and 5% the seventh. The other is a 10% 7-year override, or $8.7 million a year, for the District Additional Assistance budget that covers equipment not included in the regular capital spending or bond program.
That budget would include expenses for items like books and furniture and raise
The bond package would cover higher-ticket items that the District Additional Assistance budget doesn’t cover.
“We’re looking at some art room expenditures, updating our auditoriums, some cafeteria floors that need to be redone, curbs, some dugouts, fencing, locker room floors, restaurants, science labs, tennis courts, weatherization, and lighting,” Meulemans said as she showed photos of worn-out equipment and infrastructure.
The district would split issuance of those bonds in two – selling $50 million next year and the other half three years later.
Projected expenses in that bond issue include $1.65 million for a construction manager “to assist (us) as we go through these projects” because “we found that has significantly helped the management of that additional work,” Meulmans said. It also includes a $1 million cost for actually selling the bonds.
The board’s approval of both overrides and the bond package also followed the recommendations of a 38-member citizens advisory committee that studied Tempe Union’s obligations and future needs. The committee comprised different stakeholders, from parents and community members to district staff.
Tempe Union’s current needs not funded by the District Additional Assistance budget would total $60.9 million over seven years beginning July 1,2023, according to Meulemans.
She said failure to obtain voter approval for the operations override would force the district to cut about $4.3 million in the 2023-24 school year and another $4.3 the following school year, when the current override finally expires. The district ultimately would lose approximately $12.7 million in operations spending annually.
The maintenance and operations budget in the last fiscal year totaled $90.2 million of the total $149 million Tempe Union spent. The rest of that money came from a variety of sources, including one-time pandemic relief grants from the federal government.
Looking at the history of Tempe Union’s share of state District Additional Assistance funding, Meulemans said the district’s highpoint was in 2005-2006, when it totaled just over $562 per pupil.
But as the state Legislature almost continually cut that funding as a result of the 2008 recession, Tempe Union’s per-pupil allotment dropped almost every fiscal year after that, reaching a low of about $70 per pupil in the 2017-18 school year.
As a result of Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to restore that funding statewide, the district is now back to what it was receiving 14 years ago per pupil. Inflation has not been factored into the equation. Meulmans said that over those 14 years, Tempe lost an estimated $48 million.
On the operations override, Meulemans said a significant portion of current override funds went to higher teacher salaries, as approved by the previous and current governing boards.
Starting teacher salaries have gone up 24% – from $38,588 in 2018-18 to a current $47,934. Teachers with more experience and either master’s degree or master’s degree and a doctorate saw their pay rise 16% in that time. Those with a master’s and 11 years’ experience currently earn $56,562 and those with a Ph.D. and 19 years’ experience earn $87,090 this year.
Meulemans said the citizens committee basically felt the projected property tax increase “would be acceptable.”
But she said that in the coming months, the citizens political action committee that will campaign for a “yes” vote for the overrides and bond package would need clear and persuasive messaging to voters.
She said the advisory committee felt the PAC would have to clearly outline to voters in each of the district’s communities “how the bond and the override impact their particular school.” The proposed distribution would give Mountain Pointe $14.4 million in improvements and Desert Vista $15.3 million.
Beth Brizel, a member of the citizens advisory committee, who urged the board to approve all three ballot measures said, “It’s very important that all three get passed.”
“It’s really important the community understands how important all three are,” she said.
She urged the board to “take our recommendation and go for all three in order to keep our students and schools safe, our property values high as well as keeping Tempe Union an A+ school district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.