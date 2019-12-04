The Angry Crab Shack in Ahwatukee closed last Saturday - even as it plans to open three new restaurants in other parts of the Valley.
But don’t blame the locally owned and operated restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with Asian and Cajun flavors.
“We’re sad to announce our franchised Ahwatukee location is closing,” said Ron Lou, founder of Angry Crab Shack.
A spokeswoman said the Ahwatukee location closed “as part of the resolution of a dispute between the franchisor and the franchise owners of the location.”
“Angry Crab Shack is excited to see what the future has in store for its continued growth in Arizona and across the country,” a press release stated, noting seven of its nine Arizona locations are in the Phoenix metro area and it hopes to launch 100 franchise restaurants nationwide by 2023.
The Angry Crab Shack has been a partner with Phoenix Children’s Hospital since 2017 and has donated more than $100,000.
It also partners with the Arizona Housing Coalition’s “You Dine, We Donate” promotion and has raised more than $87,500 for homeless veterans and their families. The company offers a 10-percent dine-in discount for veterans, first responders and teachers.
Social media in Ahwatukee claimed a restaurant called Founding Farmers would be opening at the Crab Shack’s Ahwatukee location, but it is unclear if the new restaurant is related to popular farm-to-table eateries in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
