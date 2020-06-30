Around 200 parents and students braved the scorching sun June 24 to protest Tempe Union High School District’s decision not to offer five days on campus as an option when the new school year begins — now pushed back to Aug. 17. And while they had another protest slated tonight, the district made that unecessary after announcing on Monday that students will be able to return to campuses five days a week if they and their parents want.
In effect, the Tempe will now offer the same three options that Kyrene is offering: full online, full in-class and a hybrid of both. We have been gathering communication from many of you around the reopening of schools,”
Governing Board members apparently were feeling the heat from the community’s reaction. At the end of the SRO study session, member Andres Barraza asked for a study session on reopening, claiming “there was a lot of misinformation in the community” about the duration of the one-day option.
But there was no sense of feeling “misinformed” among those who gathered outside district headquarters June 24.. They felt the board and administration are not listening to them.
Many protestors felt the district should include a five-day in-class option from the start of the school year and carried signs stating: “One day is not enough.”
Among those who turned out was Kyrene Governing Board President Michael Myrick, who has a son in Corona del Sol High School.
Myrick said the reopening plan has prompted him to run for the Tempe Union Governing Board now that his Kyrene term will be ending in December.
“After this incident, this board needs a lot of work and a lot of help,” said Myrick.
The deadline for filing petitions to get on the Nov. 3 ballot for school board races is next Monday. The Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools website shows seven candidates have filed statements of interest in the Tempe Union race, but none has been filed by Myrick. Statements of interest are required before candidates can secure signatures on their ballot petitions.
So far, board President Berdetta Hodge is the only candidate to file her petitions. One of the other six who have filed a statement of interest is incumbent and longtime board member Sandra Lowe of Tempe.
Parents who turned out for the protest expressed anger over Mendivil’s plan, which he said was necessary to protect the health of both students and staff amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Under the one-day-in-class option, no entire class of students would ever be on any of Tempe Union’s seven campuses at one time. Instead, they would each be assigned a particular day when they can attend class in person.
“I think people are fed up with some of the stuff that’s happening, in some of the decisions that are being made,” Myrick said of the Tempe Union board. “And they’re not listening to the community.”
That statement was echoed by many of the parents who turned out for the protest.
“We just want options for all of the students,” said a mother of three sons who attend the Corona del Sol.
“Most of the districts that have announced are giving several options to families – the online-only, the hybrid model or full-time in person and we just want to be given that choice as well.”
Asked if she was concerned about COVID-19 affecting her sons, she replied, “What the numbers show me is that kids our children’s ages run a much smaller risk of having serious complications. So I’m way less concerned about the virus than I am about their mental health.”
Added her husband, “They have other ways to implement safety measures – masks, social distancing. We’re not against any of that. We’re not trying to make this a protest about who loves our kids more when it comes to health and safety because we’re all right there. One day a week is not an option that’s acceptable to the community.”
Together with a decision sometime this month on whether school resource officers should be retained at four Tempe Union high schools, including both Ahwatukee campuses, the reopening plan had the potential of becoming a lightning rod in the school board elections this fall, when three seats are at stake.
While the reopening controversy appears neutralized, the board’s decision on resource officers could impact the school board race on both sides of the issue.
Several parents blamed the school board for not insisting on a five-day option, and one called it “a lazy answer and a poor reflection on the board.”
Parents said they believe the district provides a quality education, though some criticized the quality of online courses provided after the emergency closure of campuses in March.
Kristin Blanchard said her daughter, a rising sophomore at Desert Vista, was “devastated” by the lack of a five-day option in classrooms.
“High school is all about the connections and interactions,” Blanchard said, calling distance learning “isolating and defeatist.”
“We’re hopeful they’ll do the hard work and go back to the drawing board,” she added. Otherwise, she said, she and her daughter will be “forced to look at other places.”
