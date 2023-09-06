VPC OK’s big complex after developer concession

The developer of the mammoth 500,000-square-foot complex of three light industrial buildings near the eastern edge of Ahwatukee won approval from the Ahwatukee Foothills Planning Committee after promising not to seek tenants that created concerns about potential environmental hazards.
The VPC on Aug. 28 approved Via West’s request for a General Plan amendment and zoning change for the Converge Logistics Center 28-acre site on 50th Street and E. Thistle Landing Drive just north of Chandler Boulevard.
City planners had recommended approval of both requests.
The approval followed a lengthy discussion of concerns about increased traffic in an already congested part of the community as well as tenants that might be engaged in activities with the potential for environmental hazards.
In response to those concerns, the developer’s attorney, Carolyn Oberholtzer, took two potential types of tenants off the table, both involving hazardous chemicals.
And she said that her client is focusing mainly on manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical and natural health products, reducing projected increases in truck traffic.
While the three-building complex conformed to the existing zoning for the site, Via West wants the zoning change to broaden the pool of tenants it could court.
Via West’s request heads to the Phoenix Planning Commission at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 7, in Council Chambers at City Hall. City Council may vote Oct. 4.
The complex exists on land owned by the Kyrene School District that Via West leased for at least 77 years – providing close to $100 million in additional revenue to the district over that time.
Several residents spoke out against the project, though one Club West homeowner’s lament that it threatened Ahwatukee’s “small-town feel” pretty much went nowhere since the complex already has been built.
The developer’s traffic study initially projected the complex would generate 1,742 new vehicle trips a day – mostly by semi-trailer trucks.
Traffic concerns run high
Elevating concern about that traffic is a proposed 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street on the site of a two-building office complex not far from the Converge Logistics Center.
That proposal was presented to the VPC earlier this year but has not yet returned for the mandatory second hearing and vote prior to consideration by the Planning Commission and the city council.
Oberholtzer sought to quell the traffic concerns by noting that Via West’s decision to seek pharmaceutical and health product distributors and manufacturers would reduce the amount of truck traffic.
“The thing to think about is for logistics and distribution, those are more semi-trailers,” she told the committee. “What we’re talking about is having uses that are not so oriented.”
She said the types of tenants Via West is seeking will generate fewer trucks and rely more on passenger vehicles.
And she noted that regardless, the complex generated far fewer vehicles than an office complex would generate on the site, which is already zoned office use.
Oberholtzer also warned the panel, “The tenant pool – if you don’t go through with this amendment – would probably be more storage and warehousing space. So those are more trucks.”
But even the adjustment in the projected traffic failed to persuade two residents who decried the impact of even 200 trucks on the already congested area along Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard
One resident said “it’s not safe for children” while the other said morning and afternoon rush hours would aggravate the “terrible gridlock” that already exists, especially if the nearby apartment complex is built.
Even before she began her presentation, it was evident that Oberholtzer’s client had already made a major concession that had generated concern at Via West’s first VPC hearing in May.
‘An ecological disaster’
Committee member Darin Fisher at that time expressed concern that some manufacturing allowed in the new zoning would involve hazardous chemicals.
But for the most part those kinds of manufacturers appeared to have been dropped from Via West’s consideration.
And the only remaining potential activity that sparked concern from one resident – metal-plating for electrical manufacturing – was removed by the developer with little hesitancy.
Oberholtzer had told the committee that her client was negotiating a lease for 30,000 square feet of space with an electronics manufacturer of automated locking systems.
She said that while the unidentified prospective tenant initially planned to use the space for warehousing and distribution, the company was considering an expansion into manufacturing.
That prospect raised a strong objection from resident Jim Schultz, who said, “I wasn’t going to say anything about traffic because I don’t consider it to be the issue at this point.” He noted existing zoning for the site already guaranteed more vehicles.
“What concerns me deeply is metal plating,” he continued. “Since the Middle Ages, it’s one of the largest ecological disasters and it’s killed more people than virtually any other industry.”
He said “a dramatically large percentage” of EPA Superfund sites involved metallurgy, particularly metal plating, and that having any facility like that in the complex “would be an ecological disaster.”
After several VPC members turned to Oberholtzer for a response, the attorney said, “This use is not fundamental.”
She said the big clients targeted by Via West were pharmaceutical and vitamin supplement makers.
“So if this committee is not supportive of the idea of electronics manufacturing, it is totally within your purview to make a recommendation to approve without that component.”
Her offer appealed to committee members, especially after Fisher extolled the benefits the center would bring to Ahwatukee.
“They’re bringing high-quality jobs,” he said.
While a few committee members expressed skepticism about whether Via West would adhere to Oberholtzer’s assurances, the lawyer noted that her client would have to eventually submit a narrative to the city Planning and Development Department “that is completely reflective of the approvals and all the changes along the way.
“We have to submit a document at the end that will serve as the regulatory document for the property so that we would not object to that revision.”
