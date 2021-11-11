While Ahwatukee and the rest of the nation pay tribute this week to those who have served the country, some dedicated volunteers at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center are asking people to remember those who are serving as well.
And they can do that – and help themselves – by taking their old documents to the semiannual Shred-A-Thon sponsored by the Support the Troops group at the ARC. Documents can be brought to the ARC, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive,
Ahwatukee, between 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Papers will be shredded on site in the shredding truck as they are dropped off. The charge for a banker box size of documents to be shredded is $4. Documents can be in bags or other containers, and do not have to be in a banker box.
The Shred-A-Thon is a major fundraiser to send care packages to our troops stationed overseas. Twice a year, the group sends 150 packages to servicemen and women.
The next round of boxes will be sent before Christmas and will contain a number of items wrapped for Christmas in addition to snacks and other treats.
The treats and gifts are “intended to brighten the day for those serving our country overseas,” said Ed Doney, a longtime supporter of both Support the Troops and American Legion Post 64.
“Since everyone involved is a volunteer, and ARC provides the facilities without charge, everything raised for the project goes directly into sending the care packages,” Doney said.
The packages will be packed a few days following the Shred-A-Thon, and shipped immediately after that so that they will arrive before Christmas, he added, explaining:
“Each box includes lots of individually wrapped snacks and treats, plus other useful things such as moist wipes, socks and t-shirts. Fun items like decks of cards and paperback books are added.”
The Shred-A-Thon in April enabled the group to send boxes last spring.
And that in turn brought a surprise for Support the Troops.
Some of the packages went to the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron stationed in Saudi Arabia.
A soldier identified only as MSgt Gordon texted the group and asked for its mailing address, promising, “I have something for you.”
“A few weeks later a package arrived containing an American flag, with a certificate noting that it had been flown over Saudi Arabia where the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron is stationed,” Doney said.
To commemorate a gift from the troops, the flag given to Support the Troops was raised at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center in a ceremony performed by the Color Guard of American Legion Post 64, which meets at ARC.
The ceremony was performed at the Labor Day fundraising hot dog and cornhole party held by Support the Troops.
To get an idea of what the biannual Shred-A-Thon accomplishes for the Ahwatukee Recreation Center’s Support the Troops club, consider what U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Brenda Way wrote the nonprofit from Camp Lemonnier in Africa.
“Thank you so much for my Christmas package,” Way wrote. “It means so much that strangers would take the time to show such love and care for service members. We have such an amazing country that I am very proud to serve.”
Support the Troops is unique in that it exists solely to remind service men and women they are not forgotten.
The boxes are packed in an assembly line that Doney called “a mix of efficiency and the thoughtful care you would expect from a grandparent.”
But the group needs about $13,000 a year for to pack the boxes with goodies – about $26 each – and pay shipping costs – another $19 each.
Donations also are welcomed at the shred-a-thon although they are not tax deductible since ARC is a non-profit HOA, not a 501(c)(3) charity.
Checks made out to Support the Troops can be sent to the ARC, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044 or left at the front desk.
