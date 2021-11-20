Ahwatukee motor vehicle owners have felt the sting of the latest crime that’s on an upswing in this year: catalytic converter theft.
Several residents, who requested anonymity, reported going out to their driveways and discovering the critical undercarriage component that converts harmful gases was missing.
The brazen thieves literally crawl beneath a vehicle and saw the devices off, then find an unscrupulous junkyard that might pay as much as $700 because the converters contain much-sought precious metals rhodium, palladium and platinum.
Rhodium, for example, was selling at $2,300 an ounce in early 2019, according to Pew Charitable Trusts. As of early November, it was $13,250 an ounce.
And while the thieves can make out like, well, bandits, the victimized owner often shell out at least twice as much to have the device replaced.
The value of the catalytic converters varies with the model, though Ford pickups, Priuses and other hybrids and luxury vehicles are the most prized.
Astonishingly, the brazen thieves are rarely discovered in the act even though they often are doing their dirty deeds in residential neighborhoods at night in victim’s driveways – though some reports indicated a skilled thief can remove the converter in less than a minute.
Most times, the victims don’t discover the thefts until the next day.
“It’s pretty evident on how I discovered it because it’s really loud when you start the engine,” one unlucky Honda owner told AFN. “Half of the sensor was also stolen because it’s easier for the thief to just cut it away rather than unscrew it. ...Even with comprehensive insurance coverage, it’s still a huge hassle not having a car for several days. I strongly suggest others learn from my experience and take some precautions.”
Though Phoenix Police could not say how many converter thefts have occurred in Ahwatukee or throughout the city, Sgt. Vince Cole said, “This is a crime that has been on the increase across the nation and Phoenix is no exception.”
And parking it in the garage isn’t necessarily a fool-proof precaution, Cole noted, because “they’ll steal them in strip malls or other public parking areas.”
While Phoenix PD had no data on the number stolen, Mesa’s experience illustrates how widespread the thefts have become: Mesa Police Department handled two stolen catalytic converter cases in 2018 and one in 2019. Last year, 69 stolen catalytic converters were reported. In the first 10 months of 2021, Mesa Police received 431 catalytic converter theft reports.
While nearly half those thefts occurred in driveways and apartment complex parking lots, even car dealerships were not immune.
In the one case, a Mesa Police spokeswoman said, 141 catalytic converters were stolen with a value of over $40,000. “This burglary also caused over $50,000 of damage to the property of the victim,” she said.
Pew reported earlier this month that some states’ legislators have responded with measures to thwart the thieves and prevent the sale of stolen devices. The measures include banning the sale of converters without proof of ownership, tightening scrap metal dealers’ recordkeeping requirements and beefing up criminal penalties.
“The crime is rampant. It has taken off dramatically in the last two years,” said Tully Lehman, spokesperson for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an industry association set up to combat insurance fraud.
This year, at least 11 states enacted laws addressing catalytic converter thefts or sales, according to Amanda Essex, a criminal justice policy specialist at the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least 10 other states have legislation pending, though Arizona iss not among them.
In Minnesota, Pew said, “legislators agreed to spend $400,000 to create a pilot program that will pay for car owners to have their converters engraved with vehicle identification numbers or permanently marked so the parts could be identified if removed.
Meanwhile, Oregon in January will begin prohibiting scrap metal businesses from buying or receiving catalytic converters except from commercial sellers or the vehicle’s owner. It also sets new recordkeeping requirements for transactions.
The Honda owner who was victimized advises owners to install cameras that focus on where they park if they can’t park in a garage.
People can also have a mechanic install a shield for the converter that makes removal more difficult. MillerCAT, a California company, reported its $160 converter shield sales have doubled in a year.
Owners also are encouraged to engrave the license plate number or the vehicle identification number right on the converter.
“Anytime we try to identify the owner of stolen property we recover, it’s critical that there be some identification on it,” Cole said. “We need to be able to identify the owner, so engraving their license number on a converter is a good idea.”
