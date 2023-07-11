Comedian putting a comic twist on Ahwatukee

Anthony Solimini saw a comedic void in Ahwatukee, so he took matters into his own hands.
He has run several comedy shows at Cactus Jack’s Bar & Grill on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Elliot Road in Ahwatukee, including the next Tuesday’s featuring Dr. Charity.
Now, starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Cactus Jack’s, Solimini is starting “Ahwatukee’s Got Talent.”
“It’s an open mic on steroids and was created for all the great comedians here in Arizona,” he said, adding people can “show up and go up.”
He figures people who think they’re funny need a place to work on their
material and get “Ahwatukee’s Got Talent” will give “what all comedians need: stage time.
Solimini plans “Talent” to run once a month, giving comedians “a great place to perform, meet new comedians,
fine-tune their set, try new material, and have fun.”
Registration will be at the venue starting at 6 p.m. or in advance at standupbanker.com Comedians can sign up until 9 p.m. and the show “goes until the last comic has performed,” he added.
“A week before the show I will publish the ‘theme’ for the night,” Solimini said. “Comedians don’t have to do any jokes at all on the topic, but each month we will have a grand prize of $50 for the comedian who best uses the topic for their set. The host will decide the winner and their decision is final.
“I was trained to always stay sharp,” he added. “Trying new premises is a must for all of us. It gets the creative juices flowing.”
After the last comedian of the night, comedians can participate in a raffle to win $50.
There is no charge for the audience and no minimum drink requirements.
“This is about comedy and laughter,” Solimini said, adding people who book for events
Born in Boston, Solimini says he’s been “making people laugh since 1962.” Being the youngest of four, with three older sisters and an Italian grandmother Solimini adds he had no choice but to enter comedy.
This, along with his travels overseas, have provided plenty of material.
A new Ahwatukee resident, the banker by trade lived overseas for 30 years in London, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong. His resume includes stints at Groupon, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe General.
On the comic side, he’s been featured on Comedy Central, Asia, and in the movie “I Need You to Kill” with Tom Segura, Chad Daniels and Pete Lee.
“Right before I left the States in 1989, there was a resurgence of comedy in the 1980s in Boston — and even more in New York,” he says.
“I used to go to shows every night during the days of Steve Martin. I’m a huge comedy buff. I used to do community theater.”
Information: comedyschools.com
