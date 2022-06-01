Girl sues school over 19-month sex ordeal

A former teenage student at Desert Garden Montessori School in Ahwatukee last week filed suit against the school, its founders and two related business entities over her sexual abuse for 19 months by a former teacher who also is the founders’ son.
Rasmussen Injury Law filed the suit on her behalf in Maricopa County Superior Court against Desert Garden founders Shetal and James Walters on May 27 – the same day their son Justin Walters, 29, of Tempe was sentenced to four years in prison and lifetime probation for his guilty plea to three felonies. He also is named in the lawsuit.
Those felony counts, along with seven others dismissed as a result of his guilty plea, allege that Justin Walters started grooming the victim in March 2019 when she was 14, seduced her June 1, 2019, and continued to sexually abuse her until Dec. 23, 2020 – nine days before he fled to Turkey after learning she had told her parents and Phoenix Police. He returned to the U.S. in May 2021 and was arrested.
Noting that Justin Walters was hired as a teacher in 2017 even though “he did not hold any education degrees and did not possess any educator licenses or certifications from the Arizona Department of Education,” the suit states he “serially sexually abused, exploited, and assaulted” the victim.
While the sexual abuse started June 1, 2019, the suit states, he had begun to “sexually groom” her three months earlier by sending her sexually explicit emails and social media messages.
Then, while as a chaperone for a student field trip to Puerto Rico in May 2019, Justin Walters bought liquor for her and some classmates and had unspecified sexual contact with her.
On June 1, 2019, according to the victim’s testimony at his sentencing, Justin Walters picked up the victim, bought vodka and an air mattress, and drove her in his pickup truck to a spot in the desert, where he forced her into intercourse.
“Defendant Justin Walters’ conduct was extreme and outrageous and was done either intentionally or recklessly,” the suit states, saying it caused the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, “severe emotional distress.”
The suit states that Shetal and James Walters – who purportedly founded the school partly for their son – “shielded him from discipline and enabled him to take advantage of his position of trust as a teacher” and that they “willfully turned a blind eye to” his “criminal, unprofessional, and inappropriate conduct.”
“They shielded him from discipline and enabled him to take advantage of his position of trust as a teacher of Plaintiff Jane Doe, a minor, to groom her and then serially sexually abuse, exploit, and assault her over a period of at least 19 months,” the suit states.
The suit also alleges that Justin Walters “fled the United States with the knowledge and assistance” of his parents.
He stayed on the run for about five months, and at one point called the victim in a desperate effort for financial help, according to papers filed in his criminal case.
At the time of his arrest, the school issued a statement saying he had been terminated in December 2020 but did not mention is familial ties.
The suit states that “one or more teachers, directors and other employees of defendant Desert Garden witnessed several red flags” about his behavior with girls.
It states Walters was seen: sitting closely to the victim on amusement rides at Disneyland during a school trip; lying on a blanket with her during a school-sponsored camping trip in Prescott; taking the victim to a tattoo parlor; walking her around campus when she was supposed to be in class; and spending time with her alone in classrooms.
Walters also was seen “being touchy with students and having a lack of boundaries with” other students and “giving his personal cell phone number to female students at the school.”
Beyond their protective treatment of their son, the school owners and their companies also are accused in the suit of “failing to properly warn, train, and educate Desert Garden staff on how to spot red flags in other staff members’ relationships with students and on what to do in the event such red flags are spotted.”
It also accuses them of “holding Defendant Justin Walters out as a trustworthy person to the community and to parents of Desert Garden students” and “failing to take reasonable steps or to implement reasonable safeguards to protect Plaintiff Jane Doe and other Desert Garden students from the risk of sexual grooming, abuse, exploitation, and assault.”
The Walters could not be reached for comment and no formal response to the lawsuit has been filed.
Attorney Chase Rasmussen said in a release “As a parent, the facts of this case absolutely disgust me. Parents have the right to expect that their children will be safe from sexual violence at the hands of their educators.”
The “lawsuit will reveal to the public the numerous ways in which Desert Garden Montessori and its leadership and staff prioritized their own reputation over the safety and well-being of my client,” he added. “Their failings created a culture where a sexual predator like Mr. Walters was able to carry out his criminal acts against Jane Doe.”
Desert Garden was founded in 1996 essentially as a home-based operation in three homes after Shetal Walters began meeting with a group of about 40 families. Over the next three years, her efforts grew the program and in March 1999 the school moved into its current building at Warner Road and 51st Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.