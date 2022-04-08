Funding overhaul clouds Kyrene's budget prep

Despite a projected enrollment drop of 577 students in 2022-23 and the pressures of inflation, Kyrene School District anticipates that its General Fund revenue will total only $40,000 less than the current fiscal year.
But what may complicate work on a final budget is a last-minute effort by some Republican legislators to overhaul the whole system of school funding.
District Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann last week laid out a preview of district funding for the Governing Board, stating he is projecting General Fund revenue to total $107.4 million in 2022-23.
He noted that one of the big impacts on revenue is the historic decline in school age population that has been affecting Kyrene and Tempe Union High School District for nearly a decade.
Kyrene in some ways is feeling the bigger brunt because, as Hermann put it, “the size of our incoming kindergarten class is dramatically lower than the size of our eighth-grade class that is leaving the district as those students are promoted on high school. And that situation is what’s driving our enrollment down from the previous year.”
The factors affecting enrollment include a 19% decline in births between 2008-11 in Maricopa County that was followed by another 16% drop in the last six years.
“The overall percentage of homeowners between the ages of 25 and 44 has dropped from 52.2% to 34.5% over the last 20 years,” he said. Likewise, the overall percentage of children in our boundaries between the ages of zero and 13 have dropped from 22.3% to 16.3%,” Hermann said.
Moreover, Hermann warned, “As you’re probably all aware, there’s going to be another decline in birth rates since the pandemic that we have not yet seen the impact of.”
While Hermann said the district will benefit from a cost-of-living increase in state funding, “it definitely is not reflective of what actual inflation numbers are.”
Hermann also said one thing that has helped cushion the revenue loss created by enrollment decline and a static state reimbursement for transportation costs has been the district’s 77-year lease with ViaWest for about 28 acres of land the district owns along I-10 between Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road.
The lease provides for monthly payments to the district totaling $240,000 this year, and $800,000 a month annually for the following five years. ViaWest is building three large warehouses on the site to compliment almost identical buildings on a tract next to the Kyrene land.
However, Hermann indicated the district still needs guidance from the state on how that money can be used.
“It definitely will be able to help supplement some of the loss in funding that we’ll see from enrollment declines,” he said, indicating it may have to be devoted to capital spending rather than personnel. “We’ve got to get some guidance on where and how we could use that money but it should definitely help to bridge some of the gaps that we’re going to see.”
But in response to a question by board President Kevin Walsh, Hermann admitted that the effort by some House Republicans to overhaul state funding could complicate the hudget-making process.
“It’s very complicated to unwrap that and we can absolutely fo that for the board and community,” Hermann said, “but we’re going with what we know now that is statue. But I think it’s important for the board to know that that could completely change if new legislative initiatives are put into place or if that fund is change for the next year.”
Republican lawmakers are pushing ahead with the first major revamp in four decades of how schools are funded despite the fact that the package was apparently put together without input from traditional public schools.
And that is causing some of them heartburn as they try to figure out who would be the winners and losers in the plan to put anywhere from $171 million to $215 million more into schools overall. But because not everyone would be eligible, there would be losers.
What is clear is that the measure was brought to lawmakers by charter school interests and taxpayer groups who have advocated for altering the formula to provide more funding for them. And what also is clear is that every charter school in the state would get more money.
But SB 1269, introduced to the public for the first time last week in the House Appropriations Committee, could result in about half of the more than 200 school districts actually with less money because of changes in what the state will and will not fund.
For example, Scott Thompson, assistant superintendent at Mesa Unified School District, said a chart on changes to transportation funding claims his district would get an additional $4 million. But Thompson told lawmakers that his analysis of the numbers suggests that figure is at least twice as much as what would develop.
It is all the unknowns – and the rush for approval late in the legislative session – that is causing frustration among some lawmakers.
Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, said she and others have been working on the plan for months.
That’s news to Joe Thomas who is president of the Arizona Education Association and who said he and others from the education community were not involved in those talks and had no input into the bill that got its first public airing Monday.
“We may end up in a better place," Thomas said of the additional dollars. “But if it’s that good a bill it doesn’t need to be run through on a striker towards the end of the session with not enough people talking about it."
Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said there needs to be more public discussion and pointed out there were other school officials in attendance who were opposed to the bill but were not allowed to speak. That drew an angry reaction from Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, who chairs the panel and decided that she would allow only three speakers from each side and limit total debate to no more than 30 minutes
“You going to do this?" Cobb said. “I’m going to censor you today if you do not stop."
Butler said it’s wrong for lawmakers to push ahead with a bill crafted largely by charter school supporters without input from the public schools that are attended by most Arizona students.
“I do not believe that this was a stakeholder process that was followed that this issue deserves," she said, calling the idea of pushing ahead with a bill that she got to see only last Thursday “the most absurd thing I can ever imagine."
And Butler said she was not impressed by the fact that Great Leaders Strong Schools, which lobbies for additional funds for charter schools, does not replace true input, especially on a measure she said will move funding both into charter schools and higher performing schools.
Udall was unapologetic for pushing ahead, saying the issue of school finance has been discussed for years, with no meaningful changes.
"If you wait until you have everybody’s buy-in before you propose a solution, nothing ever happens," she told Capitol Media Services.
The heart of SB 1269 would raise the base amount available to schools for each student they have, above and beyond inflation.
There also is the ability of schools to opt in to get additional aid beyond that. But in order to qualify, schools could not raise additional cash through bonds and override elections.
That’s designed to deal with what some contend is the unfair advantage that exists in some districts that have sufficient property wealth and voters willing to raise their own taxes.
Rickert told lawmakers the last override vote in his district failed when 93% of residents voted against it. And that goes to the fact that there just isn’t the value of property in rural areas.
“In order for me to get an override, I’d have to double my property tax," he told lawmakers.
The flip side of that, Thomas said, is that districts that want to topt in for the additional funding would first actually have to reduce their spending by eliminating any overrides. And that, he said, makes no sense.
“We should all feel comfortable about the ability to fund our schools and not put them in a situation where they have to lay off people to get to a new funding program," Thomas said.
Udall, for her part, was unapologetic about revamping a system in which she said there are clear winners and losers.
Under the current system, she said, the smallest schools have the greatest per-pupil funding. Next, she said, are districts that have a sufficient property tax base for overrides who can tap local taxpayers for additional resources.
Below that, she said, are charter schools. And at the bottom are districts that can’t get voters to pass a bond or override.
Matthew Simon, lobbyist for Great Leaders Strong Schools, said there are disparities, even among public schools.
For example, he told lawmakers, a student in the Phoenix Elementary School District is “worth" about $6,000 more than a student in Toltec Elementary School District. And students in the Sunnyside Unified School District, Simon said, get about $5,500 less than those in the Phoenix Union High School District.
But Chuck Essigs, lobbyist for the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, said the trade-offs that this bill offers are less than clear.
For example, more than $47 million of the cash goes to something called “results-based funding," money given to high-performing schools as measured by performance on standardized tests for reading and math.
Essigs said, though, those dollars are available solely for those programs. And he said it doesn’t replace the dollars available to schools in areas of low poverty where students need the extra help.
Also gone under the change would be the “teacher experience index," where schools get extra money to help retain veteran educators. Thomas said that’s particularly critical in a time when many are leaving the field.
Udall, however, said there’s another side to all that.
“That means those same districts are going to have enough money to take the most experienced teachers again and again," she said.
“And they take the most experienced teachers from surrounding districts because they have more money to pay them," Udall continued. “And so it creates this self-perpetuating system where other districts never have access to those high-quality experienced teachers."
While the measure was approved on a party-line vote, with only Republicans in support, several said they have questions they need answered before the bill goes to the full House.
“I need specific information on my districts," said Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford.
