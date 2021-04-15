A bill making mental health education a mandatory element of health education in Arizona schools appears headed for final passage.
SB 1376 passed 29-1 in the Senate and has been given the go-ahead by both the Democratic and Republican caucuses for final House vote.
Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie, who introduced the legislation said the bill aims to reduce the stigma around mental illness among young people and show them it is normal to seek help and support.
“I’ve been looking for additional ways to help our young people and kind of remove some of the stigma around mental health and looking at what other states are doing,” he explained.
“This is an idea that came forward in a couple other states and passed there, Virginia and New York being two of the first to do it.”
He said the bill “would require that when the State Board of Education is developing the curriculum standards for health curriculums, it treats mental health just as important as physical health.”
According to Bowie, each school district would decide how to implement mental health education curriculums.
Bowie said that if the bill passes, changes could start rolling out in about a year.
“If the governor were to sign it, the State Board of Education would start developing standards probably this fall. Nothing prevents school districts from already doing this,” Bowie said.
Some Arizona school districts, including Tempe Union High School District and Mesa Public Schools, have already adapted mental health education curriculums. Kyrene also has a component that encourages youngsters to report to an adult a student who seems in need of help.
“I’ve seen this in some of the classes in the schools that I represent in my district and seen kids as young as first and second grade going over mental health in their school curriculums and talking about social-emotional learning and feelings and ways to communicate with their classmates and their counselor,” Bowie said.
Michael Garcia, MPS director of opportunity and achievement, said the bill, if passed, will impact “people who aren’t where we’re at in Mesa.”
“We see it as an essential practice whether it’s a law or not,” he added.
“We’re really shifting and looking at the whole child, and the whole child is not just about academics,” Garcia said, echoing sentiments expressed at various times by officials in other districts, including Kyrene and Tempe Union.
“By having school counselors on campuses, we have advocates who promote social-emotional learning and mental health and also provide very explicit instruction to students through some research-based lessons,” he said.
Numerous districts, including those serving Ahwatukee, are working to provide students with a myriad of resources to ensure their success, including counselors, social workers, care teams and even external mental health agencies.
“In many cases we actually have the agencies on our campuses so that there’s access to mental health experts right there during the school day. This removes a barrier from a family having to travel, having to go to an appointment or check a kid out of school. We work with them to use insurance to pay for those services as well,” Garcia said.
Melissa Valenzuela, a MPS Social Emotional Learning Department specialist, said the district is working to educate staff on mental health education in addition to students.
“If we don’t prepare ourselves to help our students, we’re no good to them,” Valenzuela said.
Garcia explained that mental health education is important because it gives students the opportunity to discuss mental health in a factual way and realize that it is normal to have feelings and talk about them with others.
Bowie hopes that other districts within Arizona will recognize the importance of this concept.
“Each district can do this differently, they’re not tied to one specific curriculum, it just includes it in the curriculum for kids and hopefully will reduce some of the stigma around mental health and just get kids to start talking about emotions and talking about feelings at a younger age,” Bowie said.
