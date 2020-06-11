Both Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools are getting major upgrades worth a total of nearly $1 million following action by the Tempe Union Governing Board last week.
The board unanimously approved a $426,554 contract with GCon for a major upgrade to Mountain Pointe’s bus loop area and $411,075 on a contract with Doege Development for improvements in and around Desert Vista’s auditorium.
The Mountain Pointe contract calls for reworking the bus drive by removing some existing plumbing infrastructure and installing new shade structures.
The district buses its largest number of students to Mountain Pointe, according to Superintendent Kevin Mendivil, saying close to 47 percent of its students ride them and a number come from outside the district, such as Maricopa, parts of the East Valley and Phoenix communities along Baseline Road.
Mendivil said there was a need to “put all those kids in position of a safe area where they can all amass to get on the bus and then to amass to get off the bus and do that in a safe manner.
Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald said 22 buses carry more than 900 into the area.
He said the project “will expand the area and we will have more room for the buses to be able to come through.”
In addition, the expanded shade structures will be welcome for students as they wait to get on the bus, noting “it gets extremely hot and that’s another safety issue.”
The Desert Vista project involves weatherization of the auditorium and structural repairs to the exterior envelope around the auditorium and two other buildings, painting of all exterior walls, windows and other portions of the buildings, and repairs to some columns and parts of the foundations.
McDonald said the work completes the weatherization and enhancement of the buildings to the point where it “looks like a brand new school.”
He said tests showed moisture was rapidly getting into the blocks and “destroying the block from inside out.”
Money for the projects is coming out of the $23 million the district got in 2017 for selling a 63-acre site on the southwest corner of Desert Foothills Parkway near Frye Road in Ahwatukee to Desert Vista 100 LLC, a subsidiary of Blandford Homes.
Blandford turned façade, the site into Ahwatukee’s newest subdivision – the 197-home Palma Brisa community.
The money the district received can only be spent on capital projects and purchases such as new textbooks, computers or repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.