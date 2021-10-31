Lily Muchow is barely out of her first decade on earth, yet she’s feeling depressed as a disease she’s battled since she was barely a year-old stubbornly hangs on.
Lily, who turns 11 in March, has epilepsy. In recent months her seizures have increased, despite medication that had once alleviated the problem for six years.
Migraine headaches also plague the middle child of five children whose mother Stephanie Muchow, an Ahwatukee native and Desert Vista High School alum is raising them as a single parent.
Now, Lily is one of the newer children aided by the Ahwatukee-based non-profit Armer Foundation for Kids.
With mounting hospital bills and her mother unable to accept additional work hours offered by her company due to planned and unplanned hospital stays, doctor visits and additional responsibilities, Lily needs more help from the community.
“I do have to take a lot of time off work to be there for Lily,” confessed Muchow. “And when Lily is in the hospital for two weeks and I don’t work, you can’t help but wonder how you’ll pay your electric bills. That’s one area where the Armer Foundation for Kids has been of assistance.”
Muchow, employed at MomDoc Ob/Gyn, said Lily’s health has declined in recent months. Her formerly bubbly and smart daughter – who wants very much to once again attend school at Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary – now “suffers uncontrollable seizures, severe migraines and chronic pain,” her mother said.
Lily suffered her first seizure just days prior to her first birthday. Hope came from a combination of medications and eventually helped Lily remain seizure-free for more than six years as the family moved to the mainland.
Two years ago, as a Cerritos third grader, Lily was weaned off the medications, but then gradually, said her mother, she began having “small headaches” that increased in frequency and intensity until one migraine left her unable to speak normally.
“She didn’t know where she was or who we were and she couldn’t walk on her own,” recalled Muchow. “We learned her epilepsy had returned and the migraine headaches she now had were causing her to have ataxia – a severe imbalance.”
Eventually, Lily was able to walk again but even now often relies on a walker or wheelchair to keep her safe.
Every four to six weeks she visits Phoenix Children’s Hospital for medication adjustments, and IV medications.
At home, Muchow explains, “Lily takes more than six different medications every day, not including her emergent medications to control her migraines and seizures.” In addition, the youngster now undergoes physical and occupational therapy as the seizures have affected her muscle tone, strength and motor skills.
Through it all, her mother praises her young daughter’s stamina and resilience.
“Lily is a smart, fun-loving and sassy kid. She’s always smiling and loves to be around her large extended family of aunts, cousins, uncles and grandparents,” she said. “As her mom, I just want to see her living her best happy and healthy life.”
Unfortunately, in recent weeks, Muchow grew dismayed as she watched as her normally upbeat daughter spiral toward depression.
“Her mental health has taken a serious dive,” admitted Muchow. “She has a lot of severe depression and anxiety and she’s tired of never feeling good. After so many pokes, prods, etc., as well as living with these seizures and pain, she’s begun to struggle with not only anxiety, but depression. It makes sense when you don’t physically feel well it will take a toll on your mental health, but lately this has become even more concerning. She will begin (mental health) therapy as soon as we can get that going for her.”
Though Muchow doesn’t freely discuss her own trials, she does express fears over the family’s financial future.
“Just to exist right now is a stretch,” she admitted. “We have rent to pay, household bills. It can be scary.”
And Muchow has additional concerns. Her 9-year-old son, the fourth youngest of the five siblings who range from 15 to 4, also suffers from epilepsy, ADHD and autism.
Help from family members has been a solace.
“I couldn’t do this without a lot of help from my mother, Laurie Neville, my father Robert Neville, and my sister Ariel Sansom as they live close by,” said Muchow, who moved her family back to Ahwatukee five years ago. “My mom is my saving grace who not only watches Lily, but helps with the other four kids.”
At MomDoc, Ob/Gyn in Chandler, she said, “I manage to work part-time now with MomDoc in their Triage Department. It’s a struggle to work part time with Lily’s appointments and frequent hospitalizations.”
“Lily was in the hospital about three weeks ago, first for a few days one week, then the very next week she was back there again. Unfortunately, I can’t afford daycare on my own so I’m very reliant on my mom to help. I’m very lucky she’s close by.”
“I’d love to be more financially independent- but there’s a tough balance of knowing when it’s okay to leave Lily alone. She has bad seizures and chronic pain days where she doesn’t function more than laying around the house and sleeping. I have four other kiddos who want and need their momma, too.”
Muchow said her daughter is “very much hoping” to return to school in a few months.
“Lily wants to go back to Cerritos soon- the hope is after winter break provided she’s well enough, can handle the level of work, noise and excitement, and we can get a good safety plan in place for her,” she said.
“While I’m scared and extremely nervous to send her, I believe having her be around her peers would greatly improve her mental health. Unfortunately, with her anxiety and depression has come some emotional and social immaturity that we hope to improve as well.”
While Lily was unable to be interviewed directly for this article, her mother passed along a message her daughter wished relayed.
“Thank you Armer Foundation for helping me and my family while I try to feel better,” she said.
Her mother added, “The Armer Foundation has been a great support; they’ve allowed me at times to not worry about keeping my lights on or my car insurance current. They let me keep my focus on my family who needs me. I will be forever grateful for that.”
“We believe a family’s main focus should be on the welfare and health of their child, not on medical bills or other financial burdens,” said Armer Foundation co-founder Jennifer Armer who, along with her husband Matt, started the nonprofit in early 2019.
Since then, at least a dozen local children and their families have received much-needed assistance in times of turmoil.
“Donations are always needed and welcome,” said Jennifer Armer.
Donations to help Lily and her family weather this storm can be made through ArmerFoundation.org.
