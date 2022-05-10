3 charged with slaying of Ahwatukee teenager

Phoenix Police last week arrested and charged three men with murder and other crimes in the fatal shooting March 7 of an Ahwatukee teen.
Anthony Covarrubias, 18, was found shot in the middle of East Dry
Creek Road, near 44th Street and Ray Road around 6:30 p.m., within a block of his home.
Charged in the killing are Michael Parham, Tyshon McKenzie and Alberto Jimenez. All three were are accused of first degree murder and armed robbery. Parham also is charged with drug possession and possession of a firearm despite the fact he is a convicted felon. McKenzie also is a convicted felon and was charged with illegal firearm possession.
According to the affidavit used in Parham’s arrest, detectives said he and the victim had agreed about two hours before the shooting to meet so that Covarrubias could buy a gun, although the affidavit also states the victim had left his home carrying a gym bag and that his rifle was later found missing.
Parham had three guns in his car when arrested and he had been observed by police to have entered a gun store to buy a shotgun prior to the fatal incident. Parham and McKenzie had been under surveillance but court records do not indicate whether it was because they were already suspects in the killing or under investigation for some other activity.
The affidavit said Parham admitted after his arrest to having had “prior problems with the victim.”
During the meeting between the victim and the three suspects, the affidavit said, “a verbal altercation occurred” and Covarrubias pulled out a knife. At that point, two of the three suspects fired four or five times before all three suspects fled in the car they had driven to the meeting. The affidavit does not identify the shooters.
Covarrubias was the second oldest of an Ahwatukee single mom’s five children and regarded as the “man of the house,” according to his sister, who told AFN shortly after her brother’s death that “he was always making jokes and going around helping others. He could do anything. He was a strong kid. He didn’t have to go like this.”
“Everybody in the neighborhood called him Chubzz because he was chubby,” said Lisa Carillo, adding that the family has lived in Ahwatukee for seven years.
“Mom is a single mom. She raised all five of us on her own. Anything that my mom needed, he would go out of his way to do – hustle for money to make sure he had something if we needed something. He was the man of the house that took care of everybody. He was over-protective of everybody.”
She said her brother had loved music since he was little and also liked to go fishing.
“He loved everything,” she added. “He played basketball. He helped out at church. He did everything. He was a strong kid.”
Covarrubias had attended Mountain Pointe High School, but dropped out after his sophomore year a couple years ago, Carillo said.
One of two boys in the family, he had been looking for a job, she added.
Covarrubias’ slaying was the third homicide in Ahwatukee this year.
Unsolved is the Jan. 1 shooting death of 23-year-old Eduardo Roman Castillo in an apartment at the Village at Lakewood complex on South Lakewood Parkway.
A third homicide in Ahwatukee involved the Jan. 5 shooting death of Monique Kistner, 60, whose 33-year-old son Robert Kistner has been charged with murder and is in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
