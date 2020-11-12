Several military veterans in Ahwatukee hailed the overwhelming passage of Proposition 207, the measure legalizing recreational marijuana that won with 60 percent of the vote.
They echoed many veterans and medical doctors around the United States who have been advocating for the legalization of marijuana because of its potential to treat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pat Dozier of Ahwatukee, who was in the Marine Corps from 1997-2002, said he voted for Prop 207 but not necessarily because he is a veteran.
“However, I do like how it is helping vets whether that be through CBD or THC,” said Dozier. “I know it has helped them with a lot of struggles with PTSD.”
“I think it’s more of a problem for [marijuana] to be illegal than legal,” said Bernie O’Keefe, a former Desert Vista High School teacher as well as a U.S. veteran.
O’Keefe served in the Air Force from 1972-1998 after attending high school in the “hippie days” of the 60s where many people were already using marijuana, he said.
“I know a lot of guys that are my age from the military who have physical problems and anxiety problems and they were using marijuana as a medical relief and it’s working for them,” said O’Keefe, adding:
“So, I voted for it and I think it is going to relieve a lot of civil problems.”
As more states consider authorizing the medical use of marijuana, more voices in the veteran community have urged the Department of Veterans Affairs to reconsider VA policy on medical cannabis.
The VA’s website states that any illegal substance on the federal level is not permitted to be used, recommended, prescribed or endorsed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, up to and including the use of pot to alleviate symptoms or pain.
However, it also states, “Veterans will not be denied VA benefits because of marijuana use” and that veterans “are encouraged to discuss marijuana use with their VA providers.”
VA health care providers do record marijuana use in a patient’s file for treatment planning, but the VA stresses, “this is part of the confidential medical record and protected under patient privacy and confidentiality laws and regulations.”
Despite opposition to Prop 207 by some Arizona groups, O’Keefe said there are better ways to prevent marijuana’s abuse than prohibiting it outright.
“The way you treat the proposition and the way you educate people from parents to their kids and be an example is going to make it a better circumstance,” added O’Keefe.
