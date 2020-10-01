It started as a lump on her knee. Twelve-year-old Kylie Lark had taken a spill down the stairs and her parents, Jolene and Daryl, figured she had sprained something.
The Chandler couple did all of the right things – ice, elevation and rest – but ended up in urgent care when the Hull Elementary School sixth grader’s leg didn’t get better.
They were worried Kylie may have torn a ligament – they never considered the possibility of pediatric cancer.
“The doctor called us at home and asked if we were sitting down,” said Jolene, recalling that dark day. “He said the x-ray showed a cancerous mass on her knee. We were absolutely blindsided. Our lives were turned upside down in that moment.”
The next morning, May 4, Kylie was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where doctors gave a formal diagnosis: osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, on her knee and femur.
She would need to begin an aggressive chemotherapy treatment schedule immediately, followed by a total knee replacement and partial femur replacement.
“We were in a hospital for about a week after the diagnosis so that Kylie could get started on her chemo, but we’ve been back to the hospital many times over the course of her treatment because the medication makes her so sick,” said Jolene.
As if fighting cancer weren’t difficult enough, COVID-19 has added an extra layer of complication and stress.
“Patients can only have one visitor right now, which means Daryl and I are constantly taking turns,” Jolene added. “During those long days and weeks in the hospital, we see each other for about two minutes a day in the hospital lobby when we swap places. I can’t begin to explain how hard it has been.”
Kylie’s diagnosis has affected the entire family in profound ways. Her siblings – Jeffrey, 27, Jacob, 23, and Kayla, 13 – are stressed as their younger sister suffers the terrible side effects of cancer treatment.
“Kayla and Kylie are especially close,” said Jolene. “We’ve driven Kayla to the hospital to wave at Kylie in her hospital room, and that does help, but Kayla has started to have nightmares about the cancer. She’s crushed by worry. We all are.”
For her part, Kylie remains positive and happy. The long-time Girl Scout and volleyball player is described as a high-achieving student, a natural-born leader and the first to befriend a new student at school – helping earn her the moniker “Smiley Kylie” at a young age.
“She is so friendly and kind to everyone,” said Jolene. “Now we’re seeing this incredible strength in her.”
Kylie is now in month six of her 12-month treatment. She has undergone 10 sessions of chemotherapy and one surgery so far. The next six months will bring 10 more chemo sessions and a second surgery, this time to remove unknown spots on her lungs. From there, Kylie hopes to get back on the volleyball court and back to life.
“We have learned to take things one day at a time,” said Jolene. “We’re focused on getting through one day, and then the next, and we try not to think too far into the future. I don’t think we would have made it this far without our community.”
Indeed, the Larks’ friends and family have shown steady support, from meals and gifts to a drive-by parade for Kylie when she returned home from the hospital after the initial diagnosis.
Children’s Cancer Network, a Chandler-based nonprofit organization serving pediatric cancer families across Arizona, also has stepped up to help.
“A social worker at Phoenix Children’s Hospital connected us to CCN and Patti Luttrell,” said Jolene. “From the moment we first talked to Patti on the phone, she has been such a support to our family. CCN helped Kylie get her wig after she lost her hair!”
“Our biggest priority is to ensure no family has to fight cancer alone,” said Luttrell, CCN’s founder and executive director. “The pandemic has made things so much harder on families. Many are facing extreme financial strain, but they’re also isolated and suffering social and emotional difficulties. We’re here to help with all of it.”
CCN provides a host of services to families like the Larks, from gas cards that offset the cost of travel to and from chemo, grocery gift cards to help parents feed their families, wigs, health and wellness activities, support programs for siblings, college scholarships and numerous others.
Now, CCN is hosting a monthlong fundraiser in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Pinwheels for Hope, a virtual event aimed at rallying the community around the cause, aims to raise $22,500 - or $25 for each of the 900 Arizona children in cancer treatment.
Donations can be made at childrenscancernetwork.org/pinwheels.
Childhood cancer continues to be the most overshadowed and underfunded category of all cancer research, comprising just 4 percent of federal funding. In the last 20 years, only four new drugs have been approved by the FDA to treat childhood cancer specifically.
“The drugs for childhood cancer are so old,” said Jolene. “It’s really crazy. Medicine has come so far, but we’re still using drugs from the 1950’s and 60’s on our children.”
Added Luttrell, “Research funding is limited because the number of children diagnosed with cancer is small compared to the numbers of adult cancer patients.
“The survival rate for kids is improving, but two-thirds of them experience chronic and even life-threatening secondary effects from toxic treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. The societal impact of pediatric cancer is significant, even though the numbers are smaller.”
The Larks, along with other Arizona families facing cancer, created a video to boost support of Pinwheels for Hope. View it at youtu.be/T0ylVMlHA-0. Learn more about CCN at childrenscancernetwork.org.
The Children’s Cancer Network’s 10th Annual Run to Fight Children’s Cancer, now a virtual event scheduled Oct. 18-25. You can participate in the 5K or 10K to build awareness of childhood cancer and raise money for research, treatments, patient education and support services. $45. runtofightcancer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.