A Gilbert woman has been named the new adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week named Kerry Muehlenbeck as the first woman to lead the 8,300-member Guard.
Currently a professor at Mesa Community College, Muehlenbeck is a lawyer and former Deputy Pima County Attorney.
Her appointment also makes her director of the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
Muehlenbeck came to Arizona in 1993 to serve as assistant staff judge advocate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.
After separating from the active military four years later, she joined the Arizona Air National Guard where she also served as both a wing-level and headquarters staff judge advocate.
She became the state’s deputy adjutant general in 2018.
Muehlenbeck described her service as a “traditional, drill-status Guardsman,’’ meaning she also had full-time outside employment, including the stint with the Pima County Attorney.
She will apparently have to give up her MCC position, but indicated it’s worth it to hit a milestone in Arizona’s history.
“The historical importance of being the first female adjutant general in Arizona is not lost on me,’’ she said.
“But I do hope that what I’ve done and who I am is more important than simply my sex,’’ Muehlenbeck continued. “I never considered myself a female member of the military. I was always just another member of the military.’’
She replaces Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire who is retiring after 37 years in the military. McGuire, a Republican, is weighing a possible run for U.S. Senate in 2022 where he would try to unseat Democrat Mark Kelly.
According to Arizona State University, Muehlenbeck also was a longtime faculty associate for the ASU School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and previously the ASU School of Justice Studies.
An ASU news release said she was first woman to serve as a general in the Arizona Army and Air National Guard.
“For me, this is another opportunity to do something new, broaden my scope, and contribute,” she said when appointed to that post. “It’s another opportunity to either succeed or fail. I prefer success, but you can’t be afraid to fail, especially if you learn from it. You’ve got to go out and try. That’s what my parents always taught me.”
Muehlenbeck also served as a Deputy Judge Advocate General for the United States Air Force and as a prosecutor in her hometown of Saginaw, Michigan.
She taught two criminal law courses at ASU and developed and taught a contemporary base issues course for the Air National Guard taken by thousands of commanders, crew chiefs and first sergeants over the years.
“If I succeed or fail, it’s not because I am a woman, it’s because I did or didn’t do a good job,” Muehlenbeck said, according to the ASU release.
“I am not a pioneer. There were certainly pioneers within the generations of women who came before me, and those are the shoulders I’ve been standing on throughout my career. They fought battles that I didn’t have to fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.