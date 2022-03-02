The culture wars hit Kyrene School District last week after an audio clip of a portion of an Altadeña Middle School sixth-grade teacher’s classroom discussion about gender – specifically about boys and femininity – went viral.
While Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm said the district is investigating the discussion that teacher Sara Adams had with a class, parents and grandparents took to social media and Altadeña’s phone lines as some protested the audio clip while others questioned its posting and whether it fairly represented her discussion.
“Kyrene School District is aware of the audio clip being shared out of context on social media,” Helm said. “Kyrene takes any student or parent concern seriously and will always investigate those concerns. This matter will be addressed directly with the teacher and the impacted students and families.”
One of the angry adults is former state Rep. Jill Norgaard of Ahwatukee, a grandmother whose three children all graduated from Altadeña.
She wrote Altadeña Principal Erica Modzelewski last Wednesday to say she was “disheartened” by the clip.
“Is this in the Kyrene English curriculum or is this her personal agenda?” Norgaard wrote. “Do you condone this type of material in an English, or any, class? What is your time table for action? When should I expect that you will have dealt with this matter and put in place a measure from this ever happening again. …This is a disgrace.”
Norgaard told the Ahwatukee Foothills News the only response she received was from Superintendent Laura Toenjes, whose answer appeared similar to the district’s official response.
“The superintendent said they are going to look into the issue and it was a social media post taken out of context," Norgaard said. "The only context is the fact they got caught.”
“I gave her some specific questions,” Norgaard said. “I asked her what is the curriculum she’s supposed to be following? And how is it that she’s allowed to go off script and teach these radical indoctrinations of students with no guidelines whatsoever…We’re missing the boat on teaching the basics to these children.”
Some parents had a different take.
Monica Strom Gellman, an administrator of a Facebook page for Kyrene and Tempe Union parents who said she knows Adams, questioned how it was that a student apparently recorded a portion of Adams’ discussion even though Altadeña forbids students from having their cell phones on during the school day.
Strom Gellman noted that the clip was posted on a website administered by Purple for Parents, a conservative Arizona organization with affiliates in many states that says it “was created to give a voice to parents, fellow educators, kids and taxpayers that support our teachers but not the #RedForEd walkout.”
Questioning the quality of the audio clip and whether it had been edited, Strom Gellman also said it was her understanding that the discussion evolved from a magazine article the class had read, though she didn’t know what the article was about.
“She is an excellent teacher,” Strom Gellman said. “And I think it’s a shame that a parent – instead of approaching a teacher when they have a question about their student’s education or going to the principal or going to the district – instead chose to put it on the internet and on sites that are known for being pretty nasty and pretty anti-education.”
She also said she was concerned about the violation of some classmates’ privacy rights, since some students’ names are mentioned in the course of the discussion on a clip “that’s all over the internet and has been shared thousands of times” and tagged with even national conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson.
Only about two minutes of the classroom discussion were posted and some of it is impossible to decipher.
It begins with a student’s unintelligible statement and Adams then asking, “What other things does society say boys are supposed to be like – or not do?”
Sarcastically reacting to one student’s inaudible reply, Adams says, “No, don’t you dare play with a doll. That’s a girl thing to do.”
Adams then persists in eliciting more responses, asking again about what else boys are not supposed to do.
Seconds later, she says, “It might be that you heard this from family members.”
In reply to another student, she then says, “You don’t get to wear makeup, do your hair, wear nails” – to which one student asks, “Why would you?”
“Because some people like that,” Adams responds. “It’s who they are…But boys aren’t supposed to do that.”
After another student’s brief comment, she says, “Yeah, you should be playing sports, nothing else. What else?...Boys, are you supposed to cry?”
Several students seem to reply simultaneously, making it impossible to hear what they said. Adams says, “Society says no. Are you supposed to show your emotions?”
A boy quickly responds, “No” and Adams responds, “No. Rub some dirt on it. You’re fine.”
“Don’t show your feelings,” the teacher then says sarcastically. “That’s a girl thing. Awww, you little sissy.”
“Isn’t that all you’ve heard before as boys?” she then asks. “Don’t cry. There’s no crying. You’re a boy.”
After a few seconds of kids seemingly talking to each other, Adams then tells the class, “So, now keep in mind that our society has changed somewhat in ways for the better. OK? No longer for most people is that line a hard line. OK? That line gets blurred. There are still people in our society, the older generations, who, that’s the hard line. That’s how they grew up.
“That’s their mentality. You don’t cross that line. You are a boy. You are a girl. Those are your roles. You know what you’re supposed to do. But as your generation coming around and the generations that are gonna come after you, we are hoping that that line completely disappears and there is no line and you are free to be whoever it is that you want to be and you dress and act and do whatever it is that you want to do because that is who you are.”
Noting that in society “there’s still a line,” Adams then says: “Sometimes it’s a hard line for some. Sometimes it’s a faint line. Sometimes you can see the line’s been blurred and then someone comes and redraws it…But the fact that that hard line is no longer permanent, that’s a good thing.
“So we just hope that the generations that keep coming up, eventually that line just goes away and it’s not there anymore because that older generation who puts that hard line…”
A student interrupts and says, “They’re dead.”
Adams replies, “Yep. They’re gonna be gone.”
The clip ends there. Adams could not be reached for comment.
In separate interviews, reaction by Norgaard and Strom Gellman typified the divide among people who took to social media to comment on the clip.
While some parents felt Adams was telling boys ”it’s OK to wear dresses and makeup” and asked “How is that part
of education?” others took a more cautious approach.
One commenter said, “I agree that wasn’t her place but for me, it depends on what the assignment was about. What were the kids supposed to write about? That part wasn’t clear from the video.”
Another parent said, “It didn’t sound like she was telling boys they should wear makeup and/or put on dresses. She called out one stereotype that boys shouldn’t cry and is hoping that changes.”
While another commenter said “at best she was incredibly biased against older generations,” another wrote, “So it’s not a far leap for them to cross all or any line…say like the lines law enforcement lay down? Or the lines your parents draw? Or the lines young women draw?”
Norgaard said Adams’ conversation is an example of why public schools are losing enrollment and charter, private and other alternative forms of education are seeing enrollment increases.
“I want Kyrene to be an excellent school district. My kids went to school there,” Norgaard said.
Stating she supports school choice, Norgaard said, “There’s a great place for the public schools, but you know what this is doing? People are going to leave our public schools…They are literally making the case for school choice with this kind of stuff.”
Asked what she would do if her kids had been in the class, Norgaard replied, “I’d have pulled them out in a second…My husband and I would have to do whatever it takes to make sure they get a good education.”
Strom Gellman had a different take, expressing particular concern over the taping in the first place.
“If those kids know that one of their peers could be recording them and blasting it all over the internet, I feel like one of two things is going to happen,” Strom Gellman said. “Either they’re not going to ask questions because they’re afraid of being made fun of or that it’s going to go viral or they’re going to extra clown around in the hopes that they’re getting viral hits… Either way that is not conducive to learning.”
She said teachers also could easily be intimidated by the prospect of being recorded in class and that it may become yet another reason why teachers will leave the profession – along with issues like pay and the pandemic-driven pressures that have materialized over the last few years.
As it is, she said, phoned-in complaints to the school already put more pressure on an already harried school staff.
“I don’t know how the school comes from behind it,” Strom Gellman said when asked how she thinks Kyrene should handle the issue, although she has called on the district administration to enunciate – and adopt if it doesn’t have one– a clear policy on surreptitious recordings in class.
“I’m afraid that’s going to embolden people and they are not going to go away because they were successful on their first shot,” Strom Gellman said. “They’re not going to stop and I think they’re going to continue to do that. That’s why I’m trying to come at the angle of ‘let’s nip this in the bud – these kids just recording things and blasting it. Let’s find some sort of policy.’”
“I think that as a teacher, if you get to the point where you are afraid to say the wrong thing at all, that you have to tippy-toe or have to rely on completely scripted curricula because you’re worried about that – I would quit because I would think you can’t properly educate kids that way. You just can’t. You may as well stick them in front of a computer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.