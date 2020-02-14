The Legislative District 18 delegation met Monday with top officials at the Arizona Department of Transportation and came away with encouraging news for Ahwatukee homeowners who have been beleaguered by the South Mountain Freeway’s lights and noise.
And they also got good news about another stretch of the Loop 202 Freeway between the 101 and Kyrene Road – where numerous motorists have posted on social media complaints about potholes and cracked windshields from the badly deteriorating road surface.
State Sen. Sean Bowie, along with Reps. Mitzi Epstein and Jennifer Jermaine, had sought the meeting with top ADOT administrators to discuss the status of their promise to install light shields and the ongoing complaints by Promontory and Calabria homeowners.
“We had a good meeting,” Bowie said, adding that he, Epstein and Jermaine told them “these are issues that are important to our constituents and we appreciate they get attention.”
Bowie said ADOT informed the delegation that it has started the light shield installation and would be focusing immediately on the freeway stretch between 32nd Street and 17th Avenue, even going door-to-door in some neighborhoods to talk to residents.
“They told us they plan to install light shields along the entire Ahwatukee stretch of the freeway, but are first focusing on the area where they have received the most complaints.
Glare from the freeway bathes dozens of backyards in bright light after sundown and also has prompted some people to buy blackout curtains to stop the light from pouring through their bedroom windows.
Another complaint involves freeway noise, principally from Promontory homeowners, who have blistered ADOT in criticism over it and design-builder Connect202Partners’ decision not to extend the sound wall far enough west.
Connect202 deviated from the initial wall length shown on renderings to residents before the freeway was built. However, ADOT and Connect 202 said deviations could occur as construction went on.
But Promontory homeowners have accused Connect202 of trying to save money that would increase the builders consortium’s profit since the $1.7 billion contract to construct the 22-mile freeway was a fixed price.
ADOT sent representatives to meet with homeowners early in January to conduct sound tests in Promontory.
Bowie, who was at that testing session, said decibel levels were below the 64dB threshold at which the agency would have to take additional sound-suppression action. ADOT’s readings were around 58dB.
Although ADOT had told the residents at that time it would take new measurements in the summer, Bowie said agency officials told him and the two state representatives that they would return in March.
Bowie also noted that another potential noise-reduction action will involve laying rubberized asphalt on the freeway.
But he said he was told that can’t be done until the weather warms.
“So sometime between March and June, they’ll be laying rubberized asphalt, but I have asked them to make sure they test before and after they put down rubberized asphalt,” Bowie said, adding:
“They’re willing to get additional data and readings.”
“I also asked them to come at different times of the day and night,” he said, noting that the varying volume of traffic on the freeway also will impact the noise level.
The delegation put the Santan Loop 202 Freeway in response to weeks of social media posts condemning the surface conditions there.
One motorist recently wrote, “I’ve had four separate chips on my windshield, one full windshield replacement and another upcoming full windshield replacement in literally just the past four weeks! I’m new to the state. Is there anything we can do to get the city to sweep up this section of the highway???”
Another complained, “I drove last Monday rocks were flying all over the place and I just got two chips repaired at the car wash.”
“I am not replacing until they fix the road over by the 101 exit. That’s where most of mine are coming from. Or at least a mile from there to it,” another wrote.
Bowie said ADOT informed the delegation it has moved up a scheduled resurfacing of the 101 to the weekend of Feb. 21.
“They had it scheduled, but they agreed to move it up,” Bowie said. “We’ve had a lot of complaints.”
One other issue that came up during the meeting like will put the delegation in touch with the Phoenix Street Transportation Department.
Bowie said parents who have children attending Desert Vista High School and other schools nearby are concerned about what will happen when the 32nd Street interchange is completed this summer.
They fear the interchange will bring more traffic to 32nd Street, creating a potential hazard for students who cross over to Lakewood Drive.
“We’ll probably have to meet with the city and discuss some additional safeguards. Whether it’s a pedestrian bridge like there is at Monte Vista or a signal or something else will have.
