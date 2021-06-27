The latest award winner in Ahwatukee weighs about 60 pounds, has many distant ancestors that worked hard in extremely cold temperatures and wears a blazing white fur coat even in these days of blazing hot temperatures.
Meet Ziggy, a 4 ½-year-old Samoyed that came away from the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York State earlier this month with an Award of Merit – a prize the judges award at their discretion to only a few of the thousands of dogs that compete in the show and that haven’t won more coveted honors like Best of Breed or Best of Show.
Not bad for his first time at perhaps the world’s most famous dog show, though he’s no stranger to competitions across the country.
Indeed, by earning points at other shows, Ziggy caught the attention of Westminster Dog Show organizers, who invited Ziggy and his master, Diana Thomas of Ahwatukee, to the star-studded – and stud-starred – event.
“Westminster is a bunch of heavy-hitters,” said Thomas, a semi-retired chief financial officer for a real estate company who moved from Ohio to Ahwatukee six years ago.
“You pretty much have to be invited,” she said, explaining an invitation only is extended to dogs that have accumulated enough points at other shows throughout the year.
Though Ziggy is her third Samoyed, he’s not like her previous two, which were rescues.
Thomas said he seemed bound for glory at birth.
“The other two weren’t puppies and I’d always wanted a puppy,” Thomas explained.
“He originally was going to be a therapy dog because his personality was perfect for a therapy dog. But he also happened to be the pick of the litter, so its breeder got me into showing him.”
Thomas has been showing Ziggy since he was seven or eight months old, taking him usually in an RV with her husband to various parts of the country.
And this year, Ziggy earned enough points to make him one of the top five Samoyeds in the United States.
Earning points was no small feat since many dog shows were canceled because of the pandemic last year.
So, Ziggy made up for that lost time by scoring enough points in shows the first three months of this year to qualify for a Westminster invite.
When she got the invitation, Thomas recalled, “I just got really excited. It was really, really cool.”
Her expectations were exceeded by the actual experience.
“The atmosphere is just electrifying,” Thomas explained. “There are so many people there and it’s like the top dogs from all over. I mean there were dogs from Canada and other parts of the world, from all over the United States.
“One of the dogs that Ziggy was competing against is the number one dog in the United States – no other dog, no other breed.”
That Samoyed’s name is Stryker, a Canadian canine that won the Westminster medal in the herding group – beating Ziggy – but failed to win Best of Show by getting bested by Wasabi the Pekingese.
“I guess you could call him Ziggy’s nemesis,” Thomas said of Stryker.
Vying for Best of Show, she added, is “where you can get really intense.”
“People can spend literally hundreds of thousands of dollars on what they call campaigning a dog, which means you advertise it, you go to a show every weekend, you have a top-notch handler.”
In many ways, that kind of campaigning is identical to the campaigning that movie studios do at the beginning of every calendar year as they vie for an Academy Award nomination.
“Stryker was on the front cover and the back cover of every dog magazine,” Thomas explained.
Renown for a face that makes them look as if they are always smiling, Samoyeds trace their lineage to Siberia, where they were trained to work hard as herd dogs by reindeer farmers.
They’re considered stubborn in many descriptions on the internet, though Thomas doesn’t agree with that characterization.
“I wouldn’t say they’re stubborn,” she said. “They are very smart and you have to outsmart them. But the thing I’ve found out with the breed is they’re just so family-oriented.
“It’s like bred into them,” Thomas continued, noting that their ancestors lived in bone-shattering cold and helped herd kids in the snow as well as reindeer.
“They kind of had to keep track of everybody,” Thomas said. “So, I think they develop this relationship with people in a household and as long as you develop that relationship, then the stubbornness isn’t as bad. They want to please you because they love you.”
And while “he’s not clingy,” she said, “He wants to know where you are. If I’m in my office working, he has to be within eyeshot of me. And if my husband’s in the kitchen, he wants to know where you are at all times. But it’s not like in-your-face pestering you or anything like that. He just wants to know where you are and what you’re doing and that you’re around.”
Being a champion, Ziggy doesn’t get table scraps and stays on a diet of kibble – for the most part.
“He loves his peanut butter,” Thomas said. “He has to have peanut butter every morning when we have our breakfast and he’s a fanatic for cheese.”
“A lot of people are really into feeding (their dogs) raw and things like that. I just try to keep him on a well-balanced meal.”
He gets a bath once a week and his fur is so thick that the process takes three hours of blow-drying and brushing.
And when the weather is more temperate, Ziggy accompanies Thomas on 20-minute bike rides and occasional 5-mile hikes that include a pack on his back that has about 25 percent of his weight.
He also enjoys accompanying Thomas or her husband on errands. He’s known to the folks at Ruggiero’s Ace Hardware Desert Foothills, were he often scores treats from the owners, Thomas said.
Ziggy will one day be used for stud, though for now he has a lot of shows ahead of him as his master learns how to be an owner-handler.
Though she can handle Ziggy outside the ring, the science of handling a dog in the ring at shows requires a higher level of training. Once she masters that training, Thomas and Ziggy will be able to enter different categories at dog shows where she is as much a competitor as Ziggy.
He might go for another Westminster Dog Show.
“He’s still got another good year or two,” Thomas said, explaining that the prime for larger dogs in shows is 4 to 6 years old.
“This year he was really mature enough and ready to go” to Westminster, she added.
“He could go next year if we qualify and maybe one more year after that. But he might not be as competitive as the young guns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.