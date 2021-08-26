The saying goes, “Teachers are our partners in inspiring the future.”
Without doubt, during the last year and a half, many parents have realized the difficulty of teaching academic subjects to their own children.
On the other side of the equation are teachers recreating lessons for a variety of formats in instruction. Teachers have to keep track of students’ work through the hybrid method and worry about students who may not be tuned in.
These challenges motivated volunteer and former teacher Sue Okarma.
Recently, Okarma approached Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of the Holland Center, with a project called Thank You: Totes for Teachers, which is a way of letting teachers know they are valued and appreciated by the community.
“This was a perfect fit for our Partners in Education program here at the Holland Center,” Rosvall said.
She contacted the Holland’s facilities manager, Sandra Powers, and Shea Stanfield, a member of the Cave Creek Museum Board of Directors and the Foothills Leadership Academy, to get the project off the ground.
Powers and Stanfield quickly realized this was going to be a monumental job to complete in less than six weeks.
“We needed to build a team quickly,” Powers said.
Realizing there wasn’t enough time to include the entire Cave Creek Unified School District, the teacher totes group created a pilot project with one school.
To this end, Stanfield contacted Sonoran Trails Middle School Principal Jill Sarraino.
“It is so important we show appreciation for our teachers,” Sarraino said.
“We entrust them with our children every day, the gift of these totes will welcome them back, and show them that love.”
Two other Foothills Leadership Academy volunteers stepped up to complete the “tote” team: Carefree Town Clerk Kandace Contreras and Leigh Zydonik, Foothills Food Bank executive director.
The “totes” team spread the word for five weeks and it resulted in an avalanche of donations from businesses.
“The team of volunteers and the business community exceeded our expectations,” said Dr. Cort Monroe, the new CCUSD superintendent.
“Their generosity creates a positive start to our school year.”
Thank You: Totes for Teachers project debuted on Aug. 3 during a luncheon for Sonoran Trails Middle School teachers. Each teacher received a tote filled with school supplies, special discount coupons for local businesses and gifts.
“What a wonderful way to show teachers our appreciation,” said Nancy Diab Scott, executive director of secondary leadership. “Their positive attitudes will transfer into the classroom in countless ways to support the students.”
Cave Creek donors included Cave Creek Olive Oil Company, Cave Creek Museum, Cave Creek Food Bank, The Grotto, ATV-UTV Rentals of Cave Creek, Big Earl’s Eats, Oregano’s, Walmart, Mod Pizza, Nekter, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Indian Village, Rosati’s Pizza, Barro’s Pizza, Bryan’s Barbecue and Black Mountain Dental.
Pioneer Title, First Watch, Liberty Station, State Farm Insurance, YMCA and Embry Health, all in Scottsdale, donated to the project.
Carefree businesses included English Rose Tearoom, Great American Title, Kiwanis, Carefree Consignment, Carefree Physical Therapy and First Impression.
Other supporters included Carefree Dentistry of Phoenix, Kids Need to Read, Costco of Phoenix-Beardsley, Sonoran Property Association and the UPS Store of Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek.
