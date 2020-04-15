The Primary Election appears likely to be a sleepy affair for Ahwatukee.
Now that the deadline for filing for a ballot position passed last week, there are no Aug. 4 contests for Legislative District 18 and only a few beyond that.
Even the race for constable in the Kyrene Justice Court is a one-man affair after incumbent Democrat Ben Halloran is the only candidate to filed the requisite number of signatures to get on the ballot.
For Ahwatukee voters in the Republican primary, the biggest decision will be sorting through six candidates for two spots in the race for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Republicans also will have to decide between two candidates each for County Treasurer, Assessor and Recorder and three for County Sheriff.
Democrats have even slimmer pickings on the ballot, with decisions to be made only among three candidates for County Attorney and three for the two-seat Corporation Commission race.
In LD18, incumbent Democrats and their November challengers can hold their fire.
Incumbent Sen. Sean Bowie and Reps. Jennifer Jermaine and Mitzi Epstein have clear sailing. They each submitted petitions with twice the number of signatures required.
On the Republican side, former state legislator Bob Robson of Ahwatukee garnered the most signatures out of the three candidates. He qualified to seek the nomination for one of two House seats by getting 995 signatures. His running mate, Alyssa Sheahan, garnered 613 signatures.
Ahwatukee Realtor Suzanne Sharer collected 660 signatures to qualify for the LD18 Senate ballot.
There is no primary for school board races, but the battle lines are quickly shaping up for both Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards, which both have three seats up for grabs.
Candidates can’t submit petitions for a November ballot spot yet, but so far, five candidates in both districts have filed statements of interest in seeking a seat.
People who have so far filed a statement of interest in the Kyrene races are Jose Alfaro, Mary Brownell, Wanda Kolomyjec, Trine Nelson and Scott Weinberg.
Those who have filed statements of interest in seeking a spot on the Tempe Union school board include incumbents Sandra Lowe and Berdetta Hodge as well as Don Fletcher, Armando Montero and Paige Reesor.
