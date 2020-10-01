Phoenix City Council is turning its attention to artwork at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it recently reviewed the proposed installation of a new Terminal 4 project.
Mayor Kate Gallego said at a recent meeting that she strongly supports the Terminal 4 project and other public art projects across the city.
The massive art project will be on the 12th terrazzo floor that artists have designed for the airport’s PHX SkyTrain and terminal expansions over the past decade.
“The artist-designed bridges connecting terminal concourses and PHX Sky Train stations offer passengers pauses of beauty in the rush of travel. This new design will also create a calm and peaceful transition for passengers as they progress from the security checkpoint to the boarding gates,” said Gallego.
Submitted by Deputy Manager Karen Peters and the Office of Arts and Culture, the Terminal 4 S1 Concourse is one of 33 projects in the Fiscal Year Public Art Project Plan and is expected to finish construction in 2022 at a cost of $1.6 million.
“Construction of the new Terminal 4 South Concourse is already under way and design is scheduled to take place over the next five to eight months. The terrazzo fabrication/installation is tentatively set to take place in mid-2021,” said Peters.
She said the concourse being constructed on the southwest corner of Terminal 3 will feature original work by artists and produce jobs for local design and construction trades such as materials suppliers, waterjet-cutting manufacturers, and terrazzo fabricators and installers.
On March 20, 2019, a five-person panel chose four finalists from a pool of 102 applicants who responded to a request for qualifications.
Artist Susan Logoreci has been the first artist selected for the Terminal 4 project.
At the City Council meeting she was cited for her thorough understanding of the project’s idea, her ability to create exceptional designs for the bridge floors and walls as well as her experience with complex design teams.
She was officially selected to work with the aviation project team to design the connector bridge’s terrazzo floor in addition to several sections of the wall along the bridge corridor.
“In order to sufficiently carry out their work, artists must work closely with numerous individuals such as project architects, engineers and other essential design professionals,” said Peters.
While the city Aviation Department oversees airport facilities as the new T-4 South Concourse, the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture Public Art Program coordinates the artists’ involvement.
City officials are drafting a contract with Logoreci and the budget cannot exceed $136,500.
“The modernized contemporary art will add to the airport’s major artist-designed projects, bolstering its reputation as one of the nation’s friendliest, most beautiful airports,” said Peters.
Muktar Sheikh, director of the Somali Association of Arizona who served on the selection committee, said he hopes the project will enhance the traveling experience.
“I hope passengers enjoy viewing the completed product in addition to easing their minds during their travels as they walk across the concourse bridge,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh also said people interested in other art projects in Phoenix should get involved in community meetings that are planning public arts and entertainment projects around the city.
“Citizens should always connect with their mayor and city council representative to learn and acquire more information related to upcoming proposals. We need more community involvement,” said Sheikh.
