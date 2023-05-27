Sheraton hotel closes for apartment plan development

The Sheraton hotel on S. 51st Street near Elliot Road has permanently closed as a Scottsdale developer prepares to turn it into a luxury high-rise apartment building with additional units surrounding it.
Located on an 8-acre county island, the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain had once been a venue for local groups’ big events, like Ahwatukee Republican Women breakfasts and Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business awards banquets.
But the convention center where those events had been held has been little more than an empty cavern in recent years. And if the six-story hotel’s 160 rooms were ever fully booked, it’s been a long time.
Now, Caliber Development of Scottsdale will be razing the convention center and turning those 160 rooms into 100 studio and one-bedroom apartments and building another 84 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a series of 18 three-story and two-story buildings surrounding it.
Caliber’s proposed community will be developed with "sophisticated and upscale design, walkways, balconies and patios and high-end community amenities,” the developer told the county.
Those amenities will include a “resort-style pool,” clubhouse with entertainment and work spaces, a ramada, cabana, grilling station and outdoor kitchen, fitness center, package lockers for deliveries and a dog walk.
As with another developer’s plan to replace two under-used office buildings with a 417-apartment complex less than a mile away on 50th Street north of Ray Road, Caliber’s target demographic comprises high-earning tenants who are expected to stimulate local businesses.
“This proposal will not only bring a new residential development to this underutilized site, but with its attractive design, we anticipate it will attract residents with the type of disposable income that is needed to support dining, retail, and entertainment options in the nearby area,” Caliber told Maricopa County planners in a zoning application that was approved earlier this year by the Board of Supervisors.
“We believe this is a good land use decision that complements the area,” the developer said. “We see the walkability to the nearby commercial center to be a big selling point for our community. We also expect these professionals to be attracted because of the close proximity to I-10 Freeway.”
It also said its plan will breathe new life not only into the moribund hotel site but also stabilize and even energize the nearby commercial area.
“The proposed multi-family community will help to not only avoid vacancies in adjacent retail and restaurants but will support new commercial tenants because of the expendable income from individuals likely to live in this community,” Caliber told the county.
“It also provides a much-needed housing opportunity within this high employment growth area.”
The Sheraton site had once been the home of another hotel.
The Sheraton in 2014 replaced the Grace Inn, which for 26 years had welcomed weary I-10 travelers and in its heyday hosted regional celebrations and annual gatherings for major organizations like Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
As Sheraton prepared to remodel the Grace Inn, the chain heralded its arrival, promising a “great hotel at great rates" that would “prove to be a hit with travelers.”
It said its 6,307-square-foot convention center would offer a state-of-the-art gathering spot for a variety of social events.
Caliber’s zoning application indicated that the pandemic dealt a mortal blow to an already struggling venue.
It noted the initial hope was that it would become a mecca for hospitality, office or commercial uses.
“But over the many years, that vision has not been realized and this prime piece of real estate has sat vacant for decades and has become an eyesore to some,” it said, blaming inadequate access on the winding main driveway leading from 51st Street to the hotel and undeveloped portions nearby.
Adding to Sheraton’s failed vision, Caliber said, is the fact that “there is no market for hotel use at this intersection.”
“COVID-19, and its negative effect on the demand for office developments, has only made this situation worse,” Caliber said.
While the development calls for 315 total parking spaces, Caliber obtained county approval for a reduction of a requirement of two spaces per unit to 1.68 spaces with 20% of all spaces for guest parking. It called that 2-1 ratio “outdated and extremely high for today’s multifamily projects.”
While the hotel’s 61-foot height will be untouched, Caliber’s new buildings stand within the county’s 40-foot requirement.
The developer also said a traffic analysis by Lokahi of Scottsdale estimates the complex will generate 14% fewer vehicle trips than the hotel produces and add only one trip to the morning rush hour and six trips to the evening rush hour.
“The...development is anticipated to result in minimal traffic-related impacts to the existing roadway network and surrounding area,” Caliber said.
County planners agreed with that projection, stating, “It is anticipated that the hotel conversion won’t adversely impact peak hour trips during the weekday and the conversion to a less intense use will offer an overall trip reduction over the course of the average weekday.”
The Sheraton’s fate was sealed in 2018, according to Valley real-estate tracker vizzda.com, when Caliber through a couple subsidiaries bought the site for $16.11 million. That broke down to $100,687 per unit or $168 per square foot.
Caliber has not yet indicated when construction will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.