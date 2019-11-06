A Tempe Girl Scout is hoping to help Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 find a special place for old U.S. flags.
Jane Spellman, 14, a freshman at Corona Del Sol High School and the daughter of Miki and Charlie Spellman, wants to get Ahwatukee’s only military organization a flag retirement box that will be stationed at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, the post’s official headquarters.
She’s also raising money for a plaque for the American Legion’s flagpole and is developing a website to teach people about flag retirement procedures.
Though she doesn’t live in Ahwatukee, her grandmother does and is an ARC member.
Post 64, which conducts an annual flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, has been in desperate need of proper storage space for old flags because so many get dropped off in advance of Flag Day.
A Scout for 10 years, Jane is now a Senior Girl Scout with Troop 1553.
She said she’s reached out to Federal Express and the Postal Service to try and get one of their metal boxes that would then be stripped and repainted, but so far she’s had no luck.
“If I cannot get one of these organizations to provide a box, I will have to buy or build a box that can stand up to the harsh Arizona weather,” she said.
People can donate money on Crowd Funding at crowdrise.com/o/en/team/jane-spellmans-gold-award.
Jane said her inspiration for the project is her late grandfather, J. Paton Dellow.
“He was very involved in the American Legion in Lincoln, Illinois. He ran the Gifts for Yanks, holiday gifts for vets in nursing homes. He was also actively involved in Illini Boys’ State and a member of the Honor Guard,” jane said, adding:
“I want to honor the American flag, our country and veterans.”
