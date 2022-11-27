The lawyer for the owner of Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course accused the plaintiffs in their long lawsuit against the company of seeking “an unjustified windfall” by asking a judge to impose a $2 million sanction on it.
Attorney Daniel Maynard, representing ALCR, made the accusation in a lengthy rebuttal to attorney Tim Barnes’ request before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian – the fourth judge assigned to a case that Lakes homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin filed in 2014 over the 18-hole executive course’s closure a year earlier by Wilson Gee and the other Bixby Village partners.
Barnes cited a laundry list of items that he alleged were not completed when ALCR reopened the Lakes course.
That list included the absence of a full clubhouse, damaged concrete cart paths, restrooms in disrepair, tunnel walls covered by graffiti, “lake beds uncleaned unsealed or abandoned,” and a bridge that was “generously, shoddy work that reflects a ‘workmanship be damned’ attitude.”
All those items meant, Barnes said, that Gee failed to meet the specifics of a 2021 order directing him to reopen the course for full operation by Sept. 1, 2022, and have the reconstruction completed by the previous day.
But Maynard said Barnes’ “vitriolic attack on Wilson Gee…is overstated.”
He said that while irrigation for the course may have been turned off by Bixby Village, Gee’s original company, the site had been owned by two other companies before ALCR reacquired it after The True Life Companies walked away from a tentative $9 million deal to buy it.
“So when the plaintiffs argue that Bixby turned off the water for eight years, that is not accurate,” Maynard wrote. “Bixby turned off the water when it closed the Golf Course, but others kept it off for years.”
Maynard also challenged Barnes’ assertion that his clients and their neighbors have seen the value of their homes decline and have suffered a loss in the quality of life during the course’s closure.
“Plaintiffs never sued for the loss of value to homes in the neighborhood nor is there any credible evidence that ‘the occupants had invested life savings to ensure a secure retirement in a cohesive neighborhood’ and that their values cascaded south,” Maynard argued.
Maynard also slammed Barnes’ assertion that by draining the lakes, Gee “killed hundreds of trees.”
“The lakes were drained to keep them from becoming an attractive nuisance that children could drown in and to keep them from becoming breeding ground for insects and mosquitos,” Maynard wrote.
Maynard also insisted that his clients have complied with the original 2018 order that they reopen the course.
Superior Court Judge John Hannah issued that ruling in June 2018 and Gee and his partners spent two years appealing it not only to the Arizona Supreme Court but also to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Maynard said Hannah noted that “neither the plaintiffs nor other Benefit Persons are entitled to enter upon or use the Property for any purpose, including playing golf.
“Thus the Benefit Persons (other homeowners) only get the benefit of a golf course being built and opened on the Property,” Maynard wrote. “They do not have the right to use the Golf Course, go on the Property or dictate how the Golf Course is built or run.”
“The question is whether ALCR complied with the order to do what was necessary to open the Golf Course by August 31, 2022, and the answer is yes,” he said.
Maynard advanced two key issues to justify that answer.
The first is the request by special master who was appointed by the court to oversee the final months of the golf course’s restoration.
The special master, Mark Woodward, got permission from the third judge in the case to delay the opening until mid-October to give the overseeded rye grass a chance to grow and the underlying Bermuda grass to get stronger.
Maynard also cites the covenants, conditions, and restrictions governing the golf course.
The CC&Rs state that the owner and any successors have “the right to redesign or reconfigure the golf courses at the Property or remove, modify, alter, relocate, replace, expand, abandon, demolish, cease the use of or rebuild any of the improvements or facilities related to the use of the Property for golf courses, all at the discretion of the then-owner of the Property.”
“Thus, there is nothing in the CC&Rs that requires this to be a public golf course; it could be private, and access or membership restricted. The CC&Rs and Judge Hannah’s Court order only require that golf course be built and operated,” Maynard asserted.
He also cited passages from Hannah’s 2018 ruling that said while Gee and his partners can’t use the site for any other purpose but golf, the CC&Rs “do not require the property owner to restore the Golf Course as it existed in May 2013.”
“Judge Hannah stated that compliance must be with the 1992 CC&Rs which states nothing about how many lakes, sand traps, trees, or plants, are required on the Golf Course,” Maynard wrote, adding that he and his clients kept Barnes apprised of the reconstruction throughout the process.
Maynard also told the judge that most defects Barnes cited have been corrected or are in the process of remediation and that “steps are being taken and will be taken to keep the lakes algae free and pristine.”
He said the judge need not hold a hearing on Barnes’ complaint and instead suggested she confer with Woodward because “he was in charge and ALCR followed his orders and suggestions.”
