Beloved Xavier tennis coach dies after fall

Coach Laurie Martin was a tennis icon in Arizona.
For 17 years, she led the Xavier College Preparatory girls’ tennis team, winning five state titles and received numerous accolades for her devotion to the sport and school near downtown Phoenix. She was beloved by everyone in the community, which made news of her sudden passing difficult to process.
Coach Martin died June 6 from injuries sustained in a fall at her family’s cabin
in Show Low, according to Xavier Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor. She
suffered a traumatic brain injury and
was transported via helicopter to the Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed.
She was 58.
“Any coach that has been at Xavier as long as Laurie has, you don’t just meet the tennis team, you meet the school,” Winsor said. “Not too long ago when she was named Coach of the Year – she’s won many of them – we always introduced her at the pep rallies, and it wasn’t too long ago she was introduced in front of the entire school and received a plaque. The kids know her. They know who she is.”
Coach Martin became a staple in the tennis community during her tenure at Xavier.
Along with coaching the Gators, she also served as United States Tennis Association National High School Committee Chair, Arizona Tennis Coaches Association president, USTA Strategic Plan Task Force Member and served on the Arizona Interscholastic Association Tennis Advisory Committee.
Last year, Coach Martin was named the Pro of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association’s Southwest division. In 2015, she was named the Tennis Industry Magazine National High School Coach of the Year and National High School Coaches Association Girl’s Coach of the Year.
Along with the five state titles, she compiled a record of 271-16 during her time at Xavier and was state runner-up six times. She also led the Gators to 13 section and region titles. In 2009, she established Xavier’s tennis program as a no-cut sport, which gave opportunities to the 70-90 student-athletes that came out to play each year as freshmen.
“Her goal was socialization with the girls,” Winsor said. “Have them make friends with each other, get to know each other, and teach them tennis. The tennis was the instrument to get them all together. But what she did, she made them become friends.
“Tennis is a lifetime sport and she really pushed that. She had 90 kids out there and it was the most organized, wonderful program. The kids were so happy to be a part of it.”
Winsor sent an announcement about Coach Martin’s passing to the entire Xavier community – alumni included. A page was set up on the online platform Kudos and messages from alumni from around the country were posted honoring Coach Martin.
Coach Martin is survived by her husband, Stan; daughters Amanda, Courtney and Natalie’ and son Tanner. All her children graduated from Xavier and Brophy.
Winsor said funeral arrangements are still pending.
“This is a huge loss not only for Xavier, not only for the tennis community but for everyone,” Winsor said. “People are hurting because they know what a wonderful person she was. This is a hard day.”
