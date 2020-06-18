Arizona employers are continuing to lay off workers even with the end of restrictions Gov. Doug Ducey had placed on individuals and businesses.
Figures last week from the Department of Economic Security show that 23,037 individuals filed for first-time jobless benefits in the first week of June.
That is a sharp decline from what happened to the Arizona economy after Ducey ordered the closure of nonessential businesses – leading to claims for basic state unemployment benefits, which previously had been running in the 3,500-a-week range, ballooning past 132,000.
But economist George Hammond said the state is far from being out of the fiscal woods.
He told Capitol Media Services that some sectors of the economy, like bars and restaurants, are finding they really can’t return to pre-pandemic business levels because of “social distancing” restrictions.
At the same time, many Arizonans are not confident about the safety of going back out, at least not yet.
Hammond said that will lead to new layoffs as well as some people who had only been furloughed realizing that they’re not going to be called back and deciding they need unemployment benefits.
The new report on first-time jobless claims, directly linked to the pandemic and the governor’s subsequent orders, shows the trends are less clear.
DES reported the number actually increased from the prior week. But the figures are complicated by questions about how the agency tracks the applications.
Since the governor put his orders in place, the agency lists nearly 650,000 Arizonans who have sought basic state benefits to those who lose work through no fault of their own. They’re entitled to half of what they were making, subject to a cap of $240 a week, the second lowest in the country.
But DES officials say there could be some duplication in those numbers. Yet, the bottom line remains that, whatever the counting methodology, Arizonans are continuing to apply for aid.
Hammond, the director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, said the numbers reflect the diversity of the state economy and that not all sectors are recovering at the same rate.
He cited restaurants and bars, now allowed to open.
“It’s hard to see them being able to recall the workers who were laid off,” he said. “So there are some people who maybe thought they were going to get recalled maybe giving up and filing.”
Hammond said some restaurants that had brought back workers may be finding that business is not what they expected, leading to new layoffs – and new claims.
