Sextortion targets teenagers through the Valley

A growing crime problem across the country is hitting home throughout the Valley.
The FBI Phoenix Field Office warned of an “increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys.”
Even relatively small communities in the Phoenix Metro region have not been spared. Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said his department has seen 15 cases of “sextortion,” including eight cases of sexual exploitation of a minor. Victims range in age from 13 to 18, but most are under 15.
“Parents need to talk their kids about how scary this is,” Brice said. “The mental and monetary issues that arise could be extensive and ongoing.”
Sextortion falls under five different state statutes, including theft by extortion, sexual extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and unlawful disclosure of images depicting states of nudity or specific sexual activities.
The FBI said most cases begin when an adult contacts a minor online, such as via a game, app or social media account.
The suspect poses as a young girl and exchanges direct messages with a young boy until they convince them to engage in sexually explicit activity via photo or video.
The suspect will then use the photos or videos against the victim and extort money to prevent releasing the material online.
Brice said most of the time the suspects will ask for funds via Bitcoin but victims have used credit cards to make payments.
He said one case reported approximately $10,000 charged between two credit cards.
In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses topping $13.6 million. This number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not just this scheme.
The results also can be tragic.
In May, a 17-year-old San Jose, California, boy took his life after an encounter with a sextortionist.
The victim’s mother said her son told the cybercriminal he could not pay the full amount, and the demand was ultimately lowered to a fraction of the original figure – $150. But after the boy paid the scammers from his college savings, “They kept demanding more and more and putting lots of continued pressure on him.”
At the time, the mother knew none of what her son was experiencing. She learned the details after law enforcement investigators who reconstructed the events leading up to his death.
Brice said it is “very difficult” to catch these criminals because of the sophisticated methodology.
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have grown in popularity over the past several years due to internet privacy concerns. VPNs allow data to remain private and encrypted over a public network and that makes tracing a suspect’s IP Address very difficult, law enforcement authorities said.
The FBI and Queen Creek PD said they understand the embarrassment that victims have for engaging in this activity but to make the victimization stop, children typically have to come forward and tell someone.
“The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were forced to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward,” FBI said in a statement.
Officials said the main tactic to stop this crime is prevention and that starts with parents talking with their kids about the issue before it begins.
Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix field office, said disrupting these criminals is difficult but awareness, education and discussion with your children about their online safety.
The FBI said the best advice to prevent this activity includes to be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords.
If social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about a family and/or children.
Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online and block or ignore messages from strangers.
Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online, and videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.
Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.
The FBI said to encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.
They also said to remind children that once photos are sent on the Internet – through email or an app – that content is out there forever, and you can’t get it back.
“If you send nude photos of juveniles over the internet, according to Arizona State Statute, that could be considered a crime,” Brice said.
He said the ramifications from these crimes can remain for some time and reports two cases where the victims had suicidal ideations.
The FBI said if you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, contact your local police department, do not delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it, tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online. It may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender. Contact your local FBI field office in Phoenix at 623-466-1999, FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) www.ic3.gov, or Nat’l Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).
