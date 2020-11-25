The Goodman Taylor Team is holding the Ahwatukee Car Show 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th St., to benefit the homeless.
Since there is no Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party that day because of concerns about COVID-19, the car show gives Ahwatukee residents a chance to have some fun and give back.
Admission is free, but organizers are collecting new blankets, socks and underwear for HOPE for the Homeless, a Phoenix nonprofit.
People also can buy raffle tickets for a 1954 Ford F100 gifted to HOPE for the Homeless by Precision Auto Body.
“This daily driver is definitely on the retro side,” the nonprofit states on its website. “The older restoration was likely done in the 80s. It has a Ford 400ci engine that starts right up and goes nicely down the road.”
People can still register their vehicles for showing off at ahwatukeecarshow.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at hopeforthehomelessaz.com
The event will include a photo booth, balloon artist, music and food trucks for spectators. There also will be trophies for winning vehicles.
