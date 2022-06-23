Unhinged political sign defacement plagues local House candidate

As the countdown continues toward the July 6 start of early voting for the Aug. 2 Primary Election, an Ahwatukee lawyer seeking one of the two Democratic nominations for the Legislative District 12 House race has been victimized by repeated – and somewhat deranged – vandalism of his political signs.
While candidate Paul Weich’s signs in Ahwatukee have been being mutilated or removed for more than a month, the culprit last week shredded an unknown number into long strips, then left a pile and scattered them on the street on the entrance to his neighborhood. The vandal also has extended his bizarre campaign to Tempe, removing signs at various locations in that city, Weich said.
Weich called the act “a horse’s head type of message” – a reference to the classic scene from “The Godfather” when a rebellious movie producer wakes to find the head of his beloved race horse on his satin sheets.
Weich is not the only Democrat whose signs are subject to the childish vandalism. Ahwatukee resident Stacey Travers’ signs have been stolen and some have been mutilated – though not like Weich’s have been.
“While frustrating, we look forward to continuing to meet the voters of LD 12 and hearing about the issues important to our community,” Travers said.
An outraged Weich said that while the expense to his campaign is no laughing matter – about $1,000, he said – the even bigger concern is the time it takes to replace them as the campaign enters a critical stage. “I need to keep my name out there,” he said. “Everybody else has their signs up and mine are the only ones being targeted.”
“We haven’t seen this level of sign shenanigans, sign stealing, in quite a long time,” said Weich, who has lived in Ahwatukee for 20 years. “This guy is trying to bring it to a new level.
While the destructively childish activity has cropped up in various other East Valley communities, especially in local elections, such vandalism has been relatively uncommon in Ahwatukee.
An Ahwatukee attorney who ran for the Tempe Union Governing Board in both the 2018 and 2020 races for some reason also had been singled out by sign vandals during his unsuccessful campaigns.
While the nature and relentlessness of the actions against Weich seem almost personal, the candidate told AFN: “That would be the appearance, but there’s no reason that there would be a personal motivation. I don’t want to speculate on the motives. I mean, people have brought up my religion...my work.
“But I tend to think it’s more political because I’ve been outspoken about the 2020 Presidential election, the post-election audit and voter-suppression efforts by Republicans. And what we do know about this likely suspect is that he is one of those right-wing type of guys that seems to have some screws loose.”
Weich is running against two other Ahwatukee residents, Anastasia “Stacey” Travers and Patricia Contreras, and Chandler residents Sam Huang and Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu for a chance to take on Republicans Terry Roe, who will be termed out on Chandler City Council, and Chandler business owner James Chastan in the Nov. 8 General Election.
For the LD12 Senate race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Mitzi Epstein is awaiting the outcome of a Republican primary duel between Ahwatukee residents, businessman David Richardson and Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
Weich said he was the first candidate to install his signs once the city date for putting them up had come around.
“All the street corners are flooded with signs for a reason – because it’s visibility,” he said. “And it reaches voters that aren’t able to be reached other ways. Yeah, it’s very concerning. We were the first ones to put our street signs out, right after we were allowed to by the city ordinance. So we took it very seriously, getting them out as soon as possible. And having Ahwatukee stripped bare of our signs is very concerning.”
Cameras have taken some photos of the culprit doing his damage at night, although his facial features don’t appear very discernible.
But Weich said he has a suspect in mind and has told Phoenix police.
He said police are investigating and that a detective “told me he has enough evidence to go and approach him or take other action.”
He said last Friday another officer called and said they had enough evidence to make an arrest, although as of AFN’s deadline, none had been reported.
Meanwhile, Weich said he has friends and campaign supporters throughout the district – which includes all of Ahwatukee and bits of Chandler, Mesa and Tempe – reporting to him when his signs are defaced or removed and that he’s replacing them as soon as possible.
And he said he’s being driven by a bigger motive than just keeping his signs in place.
“Our goal is to stop it – not just for us, but to stop this kind of lawless behavior,” Weich said. “I mean I’ve been talking about protecting democracy and protecting our elections. Now I’m adding in ‘fighting for the rule of law.’
“And so this is part of it. We can’t let people get away with this and think that, you know that it’s fair game just because it’s politics. You can’t do that and destroy people’s property. We can’t allow that to happen.”
