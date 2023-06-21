Jail for homeless debated as help or punishment

Phoenix last week took the first step toward creating a second court for getting unsheltered people onto the road to a better life but not before an emotional debate among City Council members and staff over whether jail should be used to punish them for quality-of-life crimes or become the first step toward their recovery.
Council's Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee on June 14 unanimously approved a Phoenix Community Court, sending the administration proposal to the full Council for a final vote June 28.
The court would cost $2.23 million annually. If Council approves it – as it likely will – the city would begin hiring the 10 “navigators” and 11 other court personnel in August needed to get it running by January.
The navigators work with defendants to get them into treatment or other services that could enable them to avoid criminal liability for whatever charges got them into the system to begin with.
The Community Court would be the fourth “specialty court” in Phoenix that addresses specific categories of people and minor crimes with the goal of helping defendants turn their life around rather than punish them.
Besides one for troubled military veterans and those with severe mental illness who end up, Phoenix also administers the Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court, which is “designed to resolve outstanding minor misdemeanor, victimless offenses and warrants for individuals experiencing homelessness who demonstrate commitment to end their homelessness.”
The new Community Court would essentially do the same thing, but the administration says it would offer a “more robust” approach to defendants.
It would be modeled after a highly successful community court in Mesa that has been in operation for over four years and that has won broad approval from police as well as advocates for the unsheltered because rather than simply incarcerate a homeless person who commits a minor crime, it provides an alternative of treatment of the root causes of their behavior.
But Councilman Tom Waring touched off a debate about the effectiveness of this approach when he recounted a story of a city staffer who was returning to City Hall after lunch and saw a vagrant defecating in front of the Orpheum Theater.
Saying such behavior “flies in the face of thousands of years of civilization,” Waring asked city staffers if such a person would be eligible for the new Community Court.
Chief Municipal Court Judge Don Taylor replied, “I think the answer is ‘probably’ and I know that’s not a great answer to say that because at the end of the day now, the gatekeeper to this program is the prosecutor’s office and they’re going to be looking at each of these cases on an individualized basis, determining whether or not this is an appropriate place for that particular individual, given the context, to go forward.
“And they may or may not decide that. I can tell you largely we expect this court to be filled with what are often similar to that sort of quality-of-life issues that are prevalent.”
Taylor said “the lion’s share” of homeless people who end up on the wrong side of the law are charged with trespassing and “include significant numbers of things like shoplifting and some others.”
“There is going to be some very serious filtering on the front end, particularly by the prosecutor, to make sure that any individual who finds himself in Community Court is appropriately there,” he added.
City Law Department Assistant Chief Council Esteban Gomez also stressed that people charged with a wide variety of crimes would not be eligible for Community Court diversion.
“We’d be looking at the particular facts of a particular case – whether or not victims are involved, restitution involved, the types of injuries; if there’s any types of damage, … their criminal history. Is it aggravated? Is there some sort of threat to safety, community safety, that nature,” Gomez said.
“So what we’re looking at is trying to identify those cases where somebody needs that assistance, needs that help to get out of this cycle, and try to move them towards receiving that appropriate treatment and hopefully getting their records in place like identification, birth certificates, things of that nature so that they can help hopefully find reliable housing and shelter,” he said.
Staff also noted domestic violence and assault cases automatically would make a defendant ineligible for the court.
But Waring wasn’t satisfied with those answers, contending people who relieve themselves in public “pretty much intentionally sort of wreck the quality of life for everybody else, or certainly at least wreck their lunch.
“Behavior like that is so outrageous it should not be eligible” for Community Court, Waring said, telling staff: “The book should be thrown at them and that’s it. There should be no discussion. You reap what you sow when you’re acting like that.”
Public Defender David Ward conceded that defecating in public is “horrific,” but sought to dispel what he termed might be a misunderstanding of what happens to someone charged with this type of offense once they would get into Community Court.
He called attention to the success of the Veterans Court, where defendants also are charged with quality of life crimes, and said it has become “a flagship of veterans courts in the country.”
“When we say we’re going to try and give them services,” Ward said, “I think that the word ‘services’ is hidden. People think euphemistically that we’re going to give them a cookie and an apology. That’s not what services look like.”
“When we say ‘services,’ it’s not a cakewalk,” Ward said. “These people have to go to counseling, they have to behave, they have to play by the rules. Their lives are very structured for a very long time, sometimes for a couple of years.”
But Waring continued to cite conditions downtown, fearing “some hedge fund guy” on his way to City Hall to meet with economic development officials would see some of the conduct he alluded to and decide to take his business elsewhere.
Adding that he himself almost got into a fistfight with a homeless man outside City Hall, Waring said, “The impression that we’re making at City Hall is we have completely lost control of everything.”
Scott Hall, deputy director of the city Office of Homeless Solutions, reminded the subcommittee, “A lot of our folks that are out there suffering on the streets have given up hope. They’ve given up on society, they’ve given up on themselves.”
Hall alluded to having been personally in the same situation and that “I’ve worked hard to come though that but I didn’t come through that alone. It took a village of people to support me when I just wanted to give up and crawl into a hole.”
Councilwoman Ann. O’Brien, who chairs the subcommittee, recalled attending “graduation ceremonies” for some of the defendants who came though the other specialty courts, recalling a mother of four who had been arrested on a drug charge.
“It was really powerful to listen to her say that going to jail is what saved her life …because it got her into this program.
“She was thankful for the officers who arrested her. She was thankful for the system and thankful to be able to graduate from the program so that she could return to being with her kids,” O’Brien said.
“What is important to me in this (Community Court) program is it is individualized,” O’Brien continued. “People will be screened and not get a free pass. Anybody who knows me knows that I believe in accountability and consequences.”
“So it is important to me that this court offers folks the opportunity to do the work to get back on their feet and become productive members of society and help improve not just their quality of life, but the quality of life for our entire city.”
