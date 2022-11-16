Arts fest, Kick-Off Party make for big weekend

Say goodbye to politics. Put a hold on getting that turkey. And leave the Christmas decorations for another day.
Two big events in Ahwatukee on Saturday, Nov. 19, are back after a two-year hiatus and both offer plenty of reasons to dedicate the day to having fun – and maybe get a jumpstart on holiday shopping.
You can easily cover both events – neither charges admission – by starting with the Ahwatukee Recreation Center’s Arts & Crafts Fair at 9 a.m. and winding up at Desert Foothills Park, 1010 E. Marketplace Way, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a re-imagined Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party that is marking a quarter century with attractions and activities for young and old alike.
It’s been a long time coming for both events, which were halted the last two years by COVID-19.
Indeed, FOL Committee President Rafael Isaac two years ago had declared the Kick-Off-Party all but dead.
But Isaac and a small group of business owners eventually decided they couldn’t let a pandemic defeat one of Ahwatukee’s signature events.
“Reading last year’s headlines about never returning was a hard pill for all of us to swallow and being a small community, we never want to see any of our large events go away,” Isaac said. “Everyone is chomping at the bit to get out, back to normalcy and we are so happy to be back.”
And a successful Beer & Wine Tasting Event helped them resurrect the Kick-Off Party, which helps pay for the holiday lights on Chandler Boulevard that are now the responsibility of the Foothills Community Association.
So Isaac and the committee – composed of Morgan Vanderwall, Kimberly Bolton, Dawn Matesi, Alexandra Hughes, Chris Kracht, Janine Moeller and Maria Reyes-Smith – got to work.
They moved the fest from its traditional Saturday after Thanksgiving time to the Saturday before the holiday and re-focused its marketplace by lining up artisans and crafters.
Bolton “has been incredible in helping transform Marketplace Street this year to a more holiday-focused shopping experience for guests,” Issac said. “As Ahwatukee’s largest event, we are very excited to showcase many local vendors and businesses.”
Both the tasting and Kick-Off events, Isaac noted, also “provide entertainment and a sense of community pride for thousands of people in the area, but we are also here for a larger reason.”
Yet, he added, “It’s important to remember the purpose behind our two signature events which is to help provide thousands of dollars in contributions to locally focused charities.”
This year, proceeds from the Kick-Off Party will be shared by the Foothills HOA and the Armer Foundation for Kids.
Above all, the committee has ensured the event remains family friendly.
It is offering “Candy Cane Lane,” which will house over 30 inflatables, Santa for family photos from noon to 5 p.m. and a special area of kid-related vendors in Santa’s Workshop that will be selling light-ups, accessories and toys from Steve’s Toys, cups, beanies, scrunchies and tie die items.
Also on tap is a revamped beer garden, sponsored by WCKD Brewery, which just celebrated its second anniversary in Ahwatukee.
The larger beer garden will have sports bar feel with TV’s for college football viewing, craft food and beer from local WCKD Brewery and a variety of wines from different regions curated by a local sommelier, champagne and seltzers. Drink tickets will be $7, or 3 for $20.
Other food and beverage offerings will be found on Food Truck Trail and throughout Candy Cane Lane, thanks to Hot Bamboo, Chick-Fil-A, Cuties Lemonade, Paradise Brothers Funnel Cakes, Mini Donuts and Treats, Pita Jungle, Water and Ice Ahwatukee, I Dream of Weenies and Dominos.
The stage will be another focal point, with community groups performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by music from DJ Emmjay and local bands Lil’ Debbie Band and Calico. Li’ Debbie Band will play 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Calico from 7-10 p.m.
The community performing groups include Mariachi Estrella de Cobre (Copper Star), Phoenix Cooperative Dance, Classic Image Dance and Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre.
The Festival Stage will be set up on the west side of the park with a large stage, full sound system and plenty of seating in front.
Isaac said he anticipates at least 8,000 to 10,000 people will attend the event at some point during the day.
Sponsors for the 2022 Festival of Lights Kick-off Party include: San Tan Ford, WCKD Brewery, Safeway, PostNet, Canopy Mortgage, Realtor Dawn Matesi, Big O Tires, Buesing, Blaze Media, Vanderwall PR, Spencer 4 Hire Roofing, the Holmes Team Real Estate, US Bank, Native Grill. Pawsitive Pets Sitters, Voices for CASA Children, Waxing the City Ahwatukee, and AFN.
The committee could still use some volunteers to help at the Kick-Off Party. see folaz.org for details.
