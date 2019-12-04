A group of students at Horizon Honors Secondary School recently pitched in to help a classmate earn his Eagle Scout badge.
Horizon Honors sophomore Porter Minium worked with the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department to add some amenities to Vista Canyon Park in Ahwatukee.
“My project will consist of planting 20 trees, as well as repainting park amenities and cleaning playground structures,” he wrote as he recruited people to help with the project.
Eagle projects involve community improvements and usually require a Scout to recruit volunteer helpers in order to demonstrate their leadership abilities.
That’s where the 60-member Horizon Honors Key Club came in to help. They rallied to his call for help, contributing to the 79 volunteers who went under Porter’s command for the day at the park.
Club student advisor Mindy Duet explained, “Many of our club members are very active outside of our club, like with Porter, we want to assist them with their endeavors. We share these items at our meeting and invite members to help out. We always have a great turn out.”
Key Club is an international service organization found in many schools. The Horizon Honors club tutors grades 7 - 12, schedules food-packing trips to Feed my Starving Children, assists the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club with their annual Easter parade, collects pajamas for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients and volunteers for holiday bell ringing for the Salvation Army,” Duet said.
The son of Michael and Diane Minium and a member of Troop 364, Porter and his volunteers planted the 20 trees, painted picnic benches, bleachers and grills and cleaned the playground at Vista Canyon Park.
Besides the Key Club, he also got an assist from Pack 364, Pack 376, Troop 364, Troop 77, Troop 945 and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
