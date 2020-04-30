The Kyrene Foundation is partnering with Keller Williams Realty in Ahwatukee to collect food for the Kyrene Family Resource Center.
While the Kyrene School District has distributed 3,400 to 4,700 breakfasts and lunches at various campuses, the Resource Center gives food boxes to families ravaged by unemployment and other economic impact from the pandemic.
Donations can be made 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Keller Wiliams Realty, 15905 S. 46th St., Ahwatukee.
Food Items that are specifically needed include: canned tuna or foil packs, canned chicken, peanut butter, jelly, rice, dried beans, pasta, pasta sauce, mac & cheese, ramen noodles, healthy cereal, cereal bars. Right now they do not need toilet paper.
Donors can drive up to the office and volunteers will take donations from the trunk or back seat. People should not get out of their vehicle.
To make a cash donation: kyrenefoundation.org
