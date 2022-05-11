A traffic study estimates that the incoming Canyon Reserve master planned community in Ahwatukee will generate a maximum 13,704 daily trips after buildout and provides a vision for how those trips will impact traffic in the area.
It determined that: both West and South Chandler Boulevard don’t need widening; a signal will not be needed at the planned Liberty Lane-South Chandler Boulevard intersection once Liberty Lane is extended across the development; and traffic at 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane will experience rush hour delays and likely will eventually need a signal after build-out.
The traffic impact analysis by Kimley-Horn and Associates for developer Reserve 100 LLC, a subsidiary of Blandford Homes, is one of a half dozen reports now under review by the Phoenix Planning and Development Department as plans take shape for the development on 373 acres of State Land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
Blandford, which bought the land last year at a state Land Department auction for a record $175.5 million, plans to build 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments.
The apartments and townhouses would be built on roughly 30 acres in the southeast portion of the sprawling parcel, with just under half of that sold to an apartment developer.
“There’s a quite a bit of interest from some of the premier apartment developers in the Phoenix metro in that piece of property that have approached us since the auction,” Blandford Vice President Tom Lemon told a sparsely-attended virtual meeting with neighbors May 3.
That meeting for residents within a 1-mile radius of the development is required by city planners as part of their permitting/plan approval process.
The traffic impact study – along with reports on storm water drainage, water supply, wastewater drainage, open space and conservation, street lighting and landscaping – were obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News through a state records law request.
The traffic study will likely be the central document in the only real question that City Council must address before Blandford starts shoveling dirt. Blandford expects to start construction late this year or early next, with the first homes going on the market by 2024.
City Council must vote on Blandford’s request to modify the Phoenix street classifications for the area to allow for the extension of Liberty Lane as a two-lane thoroughfare with bike lanes through the development and for S. Chandler Boulevard to remain three lanes.
The first step in that process is slated for May 23 at a virtual meeting of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee, which must make a recommendation to the Phoenix Planning Commission for it to make a recommendation to Council.
The number of residences is not an issue in that process. The land has been zoned since 2003 for the houses and apartments as well as some retail, though the developer has not indicated any specific plans as yet for commercial development.
“We’re not modifying that original zoning,” Lemon said at the virtual meeting last week. “We’re just implementing it.”
Traffic analysis
The plan to keep South Chandler Boulevard one lane in each direction with a middle turn lane seemed to surprise some of virtual audience – with good reason.
In 2016, during a series of Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee meetings, city transportation officials presented the plan to connect the two segments of Chandler Boulevard at 19th and 27th avenues with the 1.2-mile, two-lane Chandler Boulevard Extension.
Then-committee Chairman Chad Blostone railed at the plan, noting the possibility of future development of the State Land parcel and expressing concern for traffic safety as four lanes of Chandler Boulevard merged into one lane of the extension in either direction.
City officials eventually relented and gave into Blostone’s request for a center turn lane, but also indicated that once the State Land parcel was bought, the developer would be responsible for adding another lane in each direction on the Chandler Boulevard Extension.
Speaking at the neighborhood meeting, zoning consultant Alan Beaudoin said the city had asked the Arizona Department of Transportation to eliminate a proposed South Mountain Freeway at 25th Avenue.
Explaining what that has meant for road usage in the area, the Kimley Horn report says, “More than half of traffic from the residents to the west (of Canyon Reserve) is destined to and from the east via Chandler Boulevard, while the rest of the traffic is destined to Loop 202 to the south.”
Kimley Horn also says that based on its analysis of traffic at the Chandler Boulevard/Shaughnessey Road and 17th Avenue at Chandler Boulevard intersections with Liberty Lane and the freeway “all existing study intersections are anticipated to operate at a satisfactory (level of service) by buildout of the development with the exception of 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane.
“The intersection of 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane is expected to experience delays for eastbound left turns during the PM peak hour and westbound left turns during both peak hours,” it continues. “A large reason for this delay is anticipated from the large number of northbound left-turning vehicles at the intersection, which decreases the number of available gaps for minor street left turns.”
It recommends restriping that intersection for “exclusive left turn lanes for all approaches” but notes: “It is not expected that a signal will be warranted at this intersection. This intersection is anticipated to operate with acceptable delays as an unsignalized intersection by buildout of the development and is therefore recommended to be unsignalized.”
However, it adds, “It is recommended that vehicular volumes be monitored and evaluated as surrounding development occurs in order to determine the appropriate time for the addition of signal control at this location.”
Other issues raised
During the virtual meeting, one attendee asked if the trailhead on South Chandler Boulevard will be expanded since Blandford anticipates providing additional parking nearby to accommodate Canyon Reserve residents.
Beaudoin said the additional parking would be “not immediately adjacent to the park but in the general location there.
“There is a plan for that trailhead to expand but it is not part of our project,” he said. “But it is something that the City of Phoenix has in their world to do at a later date. We just don’t have any information of when that would happen. But there is a consideration for a much larger trailhead in the future there.
“The other plans and reports so far submitted by Reserve 100 to the city deal with a variety of basic development concerns but appear to raise no red flags.
Several reports prepared by Wood Patel and Associates dealing with water, waste water and other related issues indicate that as each phase of the development is nearing the city’s construction-approval process additional water usage studies will likely be necessary to update demand estimates.
Although the site is not within a flood- plain designation from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, Wood Patel some additional storm water controls will be needed to deal with South Mountain runoff because part of the land falls in an “Other Flood Zones” designation.
That designation, defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covers areas where there is a .02% annual chance of a flood or areas of a 1% annual chance of a flood with depths under 1 foot or with drainage areas under 1 square mile and areas protected by levees.
The report cites “two distinct upstream watersheds that enter the site through two 120-foot span bridge crossings located along West Chandler Boulevard.
“Runoff from the South Mountain Park and Preserve, located north of the site, passes through these two bridge crossings. Wash 1 enters from the west bridge crossing and flows along the western boundary of the Site before entering a culvert along the South Mountain Freeway,” it continues.
It also notes the other wash “enters from the east bridge crossing, experiences braided diffuse splits and sheet flow conditions as it crosses the Site to the southern boundary where the runoff then discharges through various storm drain culverts beneath the” freeway.
“As a result of the offsite and onsite flows combining and exiting along the southern property boundary of the Site into the SR 202 drainage system, it will be necessary to obtain an ADOT Encroachment Permit,” it continues. “The post-development southern boundary drainage corridor will be designed to provide for the safe release of the flow into the downstream SR 202 culvert crossings.”
The report says each Canyon Reserve phase will require a plan for “100-year 6-hour and/or 24-hour post-development discharges at or below existing condition discharges. In addition, each phase and/or parcel shall provide interim drainage improvements as necessary to assure adequate protection from the 100-year peak runoff and compliance with the City of Phoenix Storm Water Policies and Standards.”
Another study recommends two pedestrian connections to the trailhead on the site’s northeast corner, one underneath the existing Chandler Boulevard bridge and the other an at-grade crossing at 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard that will get additional markings but no additional lighting.
Both West Chandler Boulevard and Liberty Lane will have 7-foot-wide sidewalks separated from the curb by landscaping while 5-foot sidewalks will be in all the residential neighborhoods
One thing that neither the reports nor the meeting even touched on involved concerns raised at last month’s Village Planning Committee when Beaudoin presented an overview of Blandford’s plan: the absence of plans for a fire and/or police substation to serve western Ahwatukee.
As for the homes and neighborhoods on the site, Lemon told neighbors last week that some aspects of the development would mirror Blandford’s Palma Brisas community on Desert Foothills Parkway.
“Basically every home has a front porch with the garage recessed,” he said, allowing for a wide variety of elevations such as wood-stone, wood stucco and brick. Homes will range from 1,700 square feet to 4,000 square feet with three different lot sizes.
There will be some duplexes ranging in size between 1,300-2,800 feet and while there will be two-story single-family houses, the development will offer predominately one-story homes, Blandford representative Jose Castillo said.
Beaudoin said Blandford reached out to Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts with an off of a parcel on the site for a high school or elementary campus. “They said no. They do not want it. They do not need it,” he told neighbors. That is no surprise because both districts are losing enrollment.
Asked whether Blandford considered the safety of bicyclists in the area, Beaudoin assured the audience :there’s consideration for bicycle safety” throughout the plans for bike lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.